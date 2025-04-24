[단독] CATL 사장 “2분기 한국 법인 출범…현대차와 협력하고 싶다”

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

한국 법인은 어떻게 운영될 예정인가.

CATL은 현재 한국 설립을 위한 서류 작업을 진행 중이며, 빠르면 2분기 내에 설립을 완료할 계획이다. 한국 법인은 한국 고객사의 요구에 보다 기민하게 대응하기 위한 전초기지 역할을 할 것이다. CATL의 ‘로컬에선 로컬로’ 전략에 따라 대부분의 인력을 한국에서 채용하고 중국 본사에서는 소수 인력만 파견할 예정이다. 법인 설립 이후엔 기존 BEV 시장 뿐만 아니라 상용차 시장과 (한국 기업과의) 다양한 협업 모델 및 프로젝트를 위해 적극적으로 나설 예정이다.

현대·기아 등 한국 기업과 어떤 계획이 있는지.

향후 한국 주요 기업과 협력을 확대하고, 첨단 기술력과 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 바탕으로 한국의 탄소중립 달성에 기여하고자 한다. CATL은 세계 최고 수준의 전기차 및 상용차용 배터리와 에너지저장시스템(ESS)으로 글로벌 전동화 모빌리티 전환을 주도하고 있으며, 한국 또한 예외가 아니다.

최근 미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 촉발한 관세 전쟁이 격화하면서 중국에 대해서는 최대 245% 관세로 압박하고 있다. 미국과의 무역갈등에 따른 영향은 무엇이며 대응 전략이 있는가.

(미국의) 무역 장벽은 우리 제품에 대한 고객의 접근성을 제한한다. 그러나 한국에는 CATL의 고품질·고효율 제품을 계속 제공할 것이며, 이를 통해 글로벌 에너지 전환에 기여할 것이다. 기후 변화는 전 세계가 직면한 공동 과제다. CATL은 오픈 이노베이션과 국제 협력이 (기후) 문제를 해결할 수 있는 가장 효과적인 방식이라 믿는다.

LG엔솔, 삼성SDI, SK온 모두 LFP 배터리 개발에 뛰어들었다. LFP 배터리 1위인 CATL이 봤을 때 한국은 어느 정도 수준인가.

한국 배터리 기업은 지난 수 년 간 LFP 배터리 기술 개발에서 괄목할 만한 성과를 거두었으며, 우리는 이를 매우 높이 평가하고 있다. CATL은 글로벌 신에너지 기술 선도 기업으로써 앞으로 업계 전반의 파트너들과 협력해 전기차, 에너지 전환의 발전을 함께 이끌어 나갈 것이다.

지난해 한국에선 벤츠 전기차 폭발 화재 사고가 나 중국산 배터리에 대한 불안이 끊이지 않는다. CATL은 안전한가. 한국 소비자를 어떻게 설득할 것인가.

배터리 안전은 단일 기술이 아닌 배터리의 전 생애 주기를 아우르는 종합적인 공정 설계이다. CATL은 창립 이래 안전성을 기업의 생명선으로 보고, 제품 개발 과정에서 안전을 언제나 최우선 가치로 두고 있다.



CATL의 NP(No Propagation) 기술은 단일 셀에서 열 폭주가 발생하는 상황에서도 인접 셀로의 열 확산을 차단하다는 기술이다. 또한 NP 2.0 기술은 세계 최초의 고전압·연기 능동 차단 기술로, 이를 통해 배터리 시스템을 안정화 시킬 수 있다. NP 기술 개발의 궁극적인 목표는 배터리 셀에서 열폭주가 발생하는 어떤 상황에서도 차량 운행에 영향을 주지 않도록 하는 데 있다.



일반 전자기기용 배터리와 달리 전기차용 배터리 팩은 보통 100개 이상의 셀로 이루어져 있어 대량생산 과정에서 매우 엄격한 품질 관리가 필요하다. CATL은 배터리 결함률을 PPM(100만분율) 수준에서 PPB(10억분율) 수준으로 낮추기 위한 제조 시스템을 구축했다.

글로벌 전기차 시장이 둔화해 배터리 시장도 빠르게 위축되고 있다. CATL의 생존 전략은 무엇인가.

CATL은 설립 초기부터 고효율 배터리와 재생에너지 기반 전력 시스템을 통해 화석연료를 대체하고, 에너지 시스템의 지능화와 전기화를 통한 시장 혁신을 추구해왔다.



우리의 지속적인 성장 동력은 ‘혁신’에 있다. 현재 닝더, 리양, 상하이, 샤먼, 홍콩, 독일 뮌헨에 R&D센터가 있고 연구원 약 2만명이 포진해있다. CATL은 지난해 약 186억 위안(약 3조6000억원)을 R&D 투자했고, 세계 특허 출원 및 등록 건수는 총 4만 3354건에 달한다.



기술 혁신에 대한 이러한 투자의 결실로 CATL은 세계에서 처음으로 주행거리 1000km를 달성했고, (15분 만에 완충하는) 4C 초고속 충전을 구현한 LFP 배터리 등을 만들었다. 앞으로도 기술 혁신과 전략적 투자 기반의 지속 가능한 성장을 통해, 더욱 높은 품질과 경제적인 제품을 제공할 예정이다.



영어 원문



Could you give us an update on CATL’s progress in establishing its legal entity in Korea and the Korean subsidiary’s major role?

We are in the process of completing paperwork for establishing a Korean subsidiary, and we aim to complete it as early as the second quarter of 2025. The Korean office will focus on better responding to the needs of our customers in Korea. We follow an “in local, for local” strategy in our operations across the globe, and therefore, we will primarily hire local staff in Korea while sending a small number of employees from China to support local operations. Following the establishment of our subsidiary in Korea, we plan to explore not only the existing battery-powered EV market, but also opportunities in the commercial vehicle sector and various collaborative models and projects.

Upon establishing the legal entity in Korea, do you foresee any opportunities for cooperation with major Korean EV makers, including Hyundai and Kia?

We look forward to them. CATL provides world-leading new energy products for electric passenger and commercial vehicles as well as energy storage systems, which have been successfully powering e-mobility and energy transitions across the world, including in Korea. We are committed to expanding cooperation with companies in the above-mentioned fields in Korea with our advanced technologies, solutions and reliable services to support Korea’s carbon neutrality efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been heightening trade conflict, specifically targeting China with tariffs of up to 245 percent. How does CATL intend to navigate this evolving tussle?

Trade barriers will inevitably reduce our customers' access to our products. We believe that Korean customers will continue to enjoy access to CATL’s high-quality and cost-effective products, contributing to global efforts toward the energy transition.



The climate challenge is a global issue. Above all, CATL, as a company, is dedicated to solving global climate challenges, and we believe open innovation and cooperation are the most effective way to tackle the issue.

Korean battery manufacturers are significantly accelerating their efforts in the development of LFP batteries. How do you perceive this strategic shift, and what implications might it have for the broader industry?

Our Korean peers have made significant achievements in the development of LFP battery technology over the past years, which we respect very much. As a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, CATL is committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. We will work together with stakeholders across the new energy industry to drive the advancement of e-mobility and energy transitions.

Concerns over EV fires are still looming among Korean consumers after a massive Mercedes-Benz EV explosion last year. Do you have anything to say to reassure Korean customers?

Battery safety is systematic engineering that spans the entire life cycle of a battery. CATL has always regarded safety as its lifeline, and safety is the primary consideration in product development. We focus on the overall safety of batteries, aiming to enhance their safety performance in a wide range of application scenarios throughout the entire life cycle.



CATL’s NP [No Propagation] technology effectively prevents thermal propagation to adjacent cells during a single cell thermal runaway. The battery system can be stabilized and discharged to a safe state by adopting CATL’s NP 2.0 technology, which is the first high-voltage and smoke active isolation technology. Our goal in developing NP technology is to ensure that vehicle operation will not be affected even in the event of a thermal runaway in battery cells.



In addition, compared to batteries for consumer electronics, an EV battery pack usually contains over 100 battery cells, which imposes strict quality control requirements during large-scale battery production. CATL has developed an extreme manufacturing system with the goal of improving the cell defect rate from ppm [parts per million] level to ppb [parts per billion] level.

The EV market is growing — but at a sharply reduced rate, and a grim road lies ahead with Trump’s hostility toward EVs and climate policies. What’s your survival plan?

Since our establishment, CATL has set goals to achieve fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are composed of advanced batteries and renewable energy, as well as promote the integrated innovation of market applications through electrification and intelligentization.



Innovation is the key driver of CATL’s continuous strong growth. We have established a four-pronged innovation system, namely the material and electrochemistry system, structure system, green extreme manufacturing and business model.



CATL has set up R&D [research and development] centers in Ningde, Liyang, Shanghai, Xiamen, Hong Kong and Munich, with over 20,000 staff members engaged in R&D so far. In 2024, CATL invested about 18.6 billion yuan [$2.59 billion] in R&D, and its issued and pending patents had reached 43,354 worldwide as of the end of December 2024.



This significant investment has led to breakthroughs like Shenxing PLUS, the world's first LFP battery that achieves a range above 1,000 kilometers [621 miles] with 4C superfast charging, and the Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery, the world's first hybrid vehicle battery to achieve a pure electric range of over 400 kilometers and 4C superfast charging.



We are confident in maintaining our sustainable growth through continuous technological innovation and farsighted strategic planning, constantly providing better quality and cost-effective products.