KHNP chief pursues nuclear energy partnerships with African nations
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 19:18
- YOON SO-YEON
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) president and CEO Whang Joo-ho stressed the importance of the technological partnership between Korea and Africa in nuclear energy during a keynote speech he delivered at the Africa Nuclear Business Platform (NBP) 2025 held in Morocco.
The Africa NBP took place from Tuesday through Thursday with the heads of energy ministries from 17 countries in Africa, including Morocco, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and the Republic of South Africa. Whang kicked off the event with his keynote speech on the sustainable development of nuclear power, based on Korea's years of expertise in nuclear energy development and management of nuclear power plants.
The KHNP president also introduced the excellence of Korea's nuclear power plants, which have been inking construction deals from around the world. The KHNP took real-life models of the Korean power plant along with promotional content regarding the APR1400 plant and the innovative small modular reactor (i-SMR), winning keen interest from the attendees, according to the state-run energy developer.
KHNP also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission to team up on the two entities' research on nuclear power. The Korean counterpart will provide its expertise in raising talented researchers and technology. It will also seek to jointly find funding, according to KHNP.
African countries are seeking to construct their own power plants to bring stability to the local economy and politics, also aiming to become independent regarding energy imports. The Korean power developer took the chance to enhance its partnership with African countries in a bid to build strategic partnerships from the early stages of development.
“A lot of African countries are showing a keen interest in nuclear power and are seeking partnership with KHNP,” Whang said. “We will try our best to bring good results in the African market through our experience in having brought about economic growth through nuclear energy.”
