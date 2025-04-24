 Samsung SDI receives the JLR Quality Award
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung SDI receives the JLR Quality Award

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 10:51
Nick Wells, the vice president of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive's Procurement for China Asia Pacific Region, left, presents Park Jeong-ho, the head of Samsung SDI’s Tianjin subsidiary, the certification for the JLR Quality Award during a ceremony on April 23. [SAMSUNG SDI]

Nick Wells, the vice president of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive's Procurement for China Asia Pacific Region, left, presents Park Jeong-ho, the head of Samsung SDI’s Tianjin subsidiary, the certification for the JLR Quality Award during a ceremony on April 23. [SAMSUNG SDI]

 
Samsung SDI received the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive’s (JLR) JLR Quality Award, the company said Thursday. 
 
JLR, founded in 2008, is a global car manufacturer that owns and operates brands Jaguar and Land Rover.
 

Related Article

 
The JLR Quality Award, which has run since 2010, recognizes top suppliers that have made efforts on timeliness, product quality and delivery reliability.
 
Samsung SDI has been supplying 21700 cylindrical batteries, which are 21 millimeters (0.8 inches) in diameter and 70 millimeters in height, to JLR for models including Range Rover and Range Rover Sport since partnering in 2018. The partnership continues for the latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models that were launched in 2024.
 
Samsung SDI’s 21700 cylindrical batteries are known to be fast charging and have relatively long lifespans despite repeated charging.
 
The award ceremony was held at the Samsung SDI Tianjin plant in China on Wednesday, attended by key executives from JLR including Nick Wells, the vice president of Procurement for China Asia Pacific Region, and Zehgham Shah, the executive director of Quality.
 
Samsung SDI was represented by Park Jeong-joon, the head of Samsung SDI’s Quality division, Cho Hans, the head of strategic marketing at Samsung SDI’s Small Battery Business division and Park Jeong-ho the head of Samsung SDI’s Tianjin subsidiary.
 
“Samsung SDI's outstanding technological prowess and quality have been reaffirmed by our premium brand client, and we will continue to provide our customers with the best products and grow together through the partnership,” Park Jeong-joon said.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags samsung sdi award

More in Industry

Prosecutors raid MBK Partners office in Korea Zinc probe

Samsung SDI receives the JLR Quality Award

LG Electronics postpones IPO of Indian subsidiary amid global market volatility

SK hynix posts $5.2 billion Q1 profit on strong HBM chip sales

The unorthodox Kia EV4: Big on space, bigger on range, small on price

Related Stories

Samsung SDI holds recruiting event in Boston

Samsung SDI showcases next-gen batteries at Daegu mobility expo

Samsung SDI defies market downturn with $194 million Q1 profit

Samsung SDI to build R&D capabilities in China with third research center

Samsung SDI to show off mockup of 'dream battery'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)