Samsung SDI receives the JLR Quality Award
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 10:51
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Samsung SDI received the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive’s (JLR) JLR Quality Award, the company said Thursday.
JLR, founded in 2008, is a global car manufacturer that owns and operates brands Jaguar and Land Rover.
The JLR Quality Award, which has run since 2010, recognizes top suppliers that have made efforts on timeliness, product quality and delivery reliability.
Samsung SDI has been supplying 21700 cylindrical batteries, which are 21 millimeters (0.8 inches) in diameter and 70 millimeters in height, to JLR for models including Range Rover and Range Rover Sport since partnering in 2018. The partnership continues for the latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models that were launched in 2024.
Samsung SDI’s 21700 cylindrical batteries are known to be fast charging and have relatively long lifespans despite repeated charging.
The award ceremony was held at the Samsung SDI Tianjin plant in China on Wednesday, attended by key executives from JLR including Nick Wells, the vice president of Procurement for China Asia Pacific Region, and Zehgham Shah, the executive director of Quality.
Samsung SDI was represented by Park Jeong-joon, the head of Samsung SDI’s Quality division, Cho Hans, the head of strategic marketing at Samsung SDI’s Small Battery Business division and Park Jeong-ho the head of Samsung SDI’s Tianjin subsidiary.
“Samsung SDI's outstanding technological prowess and quality have been reaffirmed by our premium brand client, and we will continue to provide our customers with the best products and grow together through the partnership,” Park Jeong-joon said.
