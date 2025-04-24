Buddhist Hanging Scroll at Muryang Temple designated National Treasure
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 16:38
- YOON SO-YEON
The Buddhist Hanging Scroll at Muryang Temple was designated a National Treasure on Thursday.
The 14-meter (45.9-foot) scroll painting of the Maitreya Buddha, housed at Muryang Temple in Buyeo County, South Chungcheong, was newly designated as a National Treasure by the National Heritage Service — 18 years after it was first designated as a Treasure in 1997.
This marks the first time since 1997 that a Buddhist painting has been elevated to the status of National Treasure. There are approximately 120 Buddhist paintings in Korea, including seven National Treasures and 55 Treasures.
Large-scale Buddhist scroll paintings are typically used during outdoor rituals at temples.
According to inscriptions at the bottom of the scroll, Muryang Temple’s painting is believed to have been created in 1627 during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). Monks Beopgyeong, Hyeyun, Inhak and Heesang are said to have participated in its creation.
“This is an important painting that contributed to the spread of Buddhist art during its time,” a National Heritage Service official said. “Its scale, dignity, period of production, symbolism and artistry make it an exemplary piece among Korean Buddhist paintings."
The National Heritage Service also announced Thursday the designation of three historical records from the Joseon Dynasty and Goryeo Dynasty (918–1392) as Treasures.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
