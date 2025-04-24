 Ateez concert film ‘Towards the Light’ to hit CGV cinemas on May 7
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 11:05 Updated: 24 Apr. 2025, 13:33
Boy band Ateez on its ″Towards the Light: Will to Power″ tour [CGV]

Ateez’s concert movie “[Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas,” chronicling the boy band’s global tour, will be released exclusively at CGV in Korea on May 7, the cinema chain said Thursday.
 
The band’s “Towards the Light: Will to Power” tour spanned 13 countries, including Korea, Japan and countries in Europe and North America, from January 2024 to March this year.
 

The upcoming movie documents Ateez’s first concert of the tour, held in Seoul, according to CGV and CJ 4DPlex, the film’s coproducer and distributor.  
 
It features performances of “Wonderland (Symphony No.9 ‘From The Wonderland’) (2019),” “Crazy Form” (2023), “Say My Name” (2019) and “Guerrilla (Flag Ver.)” (2022). 
 
Promotional poster for concert movie ″[Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas″ [CGV]

A promotional poster for the movie was also released Thursday. It features the “Tower of Light” structure, installed in the background of the concerts, which CGV cited as one of the highlights of the show.
 
“The ‘Tower of Light’ stage, a highlight of the live performance, will be brought to life even more vividly on screen,” CGV said.
 
Ateez debuted in 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The eight-member group is known for hits like “Wave” (2019), “Déjà Vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), and “Ice On My Teeth” (2024).
 
The band is set to kick off its “In Your Fantasy” world tour with two shows in Incheon this July.  

