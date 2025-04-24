Ateez makes 'Favorite K-pop Artist' list for 2025 American Music Awards
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 12:14
- KIM JU-YEON
Ateez was nominated as “Favorite K-pop Artist” for the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards, the boy band’s agency, KQ Entertainment, said Thursday.
This marks the first time the band has been selected as a nominee at the awards ceremony, set to air on May 26 on CBS.
The American Music Awards selects nominees based on their commercial performance over the year, such as sales and airplay. The winners are determined by a poll of the public and fans. Other nominees in the favorite K-pop artist category this year are Jimin, RM, Rosé and Stray Kids.
Ateez’s 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 1,” sold 250,000 copies in the United States in 2024, making it the fourth highest selling CD in the country, according to music industry data tracker Luminate.
Ateez debuted in 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP. 1: All To Zero.” The eight-member group is known for hits like “Wave” (2019), “Déjà vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), “Crazy Form” (2023) and “Work” (2024).
It was the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella in April 2024.
The band wrapped up its latest world tour titled “Towards the Light: Will to Power” in March and will start its “In Your Fantasy” tour in July with two concerts in Incheon.
