Boy band Astro to hit stage again after three years

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 14:44
Poster for boy band Astro's ″Stargraphy″ concert [FANTAGIO]

Boy band Astro will hold a concert for the first time in three years in June, its agency Fantagio said Thursday.
 
The band will hold two concerts, titled "Stargraphy," on June 7 and 8 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. This will be the band's fourth solo concert and the first in three years since its previous solo concert, "Stargazer" held in 2022.
 

All four members of Astro — Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha, JinJin and MJ — and former member Rocky will also join his former bandmates, for the big reunion.
 
Astro also remembered its late member Moonbin with an illustration of a white butterfly in the poster.
 
"We are so excited to see our fans and we are having so much fun preparing together," members said in a press release. "We are going to make it a meaningful event where all of us take part, so you can look forward to it."
 
Boy band Astro pose for a photograph during its online press conference for its ″Drive to the Starry Road″ EP on May 16, 2022. [YONHAP]

Astro recently released a digital single titled "Moon" on April 19 to commemorate the band's late member Moonbin. Another digital single titled "Twilight" was released on Feb. 23 to celebrate its ninth year of debut anniversary.
 
Ticket sales for "Stargraphy" will open on Ticket Link on April 28 at 8 p.m. for members of Astro's fan club and on April 30 at 8 p.m. for members of Rocky's fan club. General sales will begin on May 2 at 8 p.m.
 
Astro debuted in 2016 and is known for songs "Crazy Sexy Cool" (2017), “Blue Flame” (2019) and “One” (2021). Its members have been actively pursuing solo careers, especially Cha, who has been landing major roles in popular drama series.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
