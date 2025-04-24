 Boy band DKZ marks 6 years with pop-ups in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band DKZ marks 6 years with pop-ups in Seoul

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 12:56
Boy band DKZ [DONGYO ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band DKZ [DONGYO ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band DKZ is celebrating its sixth anniversary since its debut on Thursday. The group thanked its fans for their love and support for the past six years with words of gratitude through its agency on the same day and opened up pop-up stores in Seoul.
 
“It’s thanks to the Aris that DKZ was able to celebrate our sixth anniversary. I hope we can continue to be together for a long, long time,” member Sehyeon said through agency Dongyo Entertainment on Thursday, six years since the band debuted in 2019.
 

Related Article

Ari is short for DKZ’s fandom, Dong-ari.
 
The four other members — Mingyu, Giseok, Jaechan and Jonghyeong — also shared their gratitude while promising more activities in the future.
 
“Every year when April 24th comes around, I find myself wondering how best to express my gratitude to the Aris, but no words ever seem to capture it all perfectly — thank you for being with us for these six years,” Jaechan said.
 
A commemorative photo celebrating the band’s sixth anniversary was also uploaded to DKZ’s social media at midnight on Wednesday.
 
DKZ has been active since 2018 with their pre-debut digital single “Nom.” The band made its “official” debut with the single “Dongkiz on the Block” on April 24, 2019.
 
The band underwent major changes during its six-year journey. It changed its name from Dongkiz, which it debuted as, in March 2022. In the same year, member Wondae left the band and three members joined, while two other members left the band in 2023.
 
Pop-up stores celebrating DKZ’s sixth anniversary will be open through April 29 at Hyundai Department Store Outlet’s Dongdaemun branch in central Seoul and at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, eastern Seoul.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags DKZ

More in K-pop

Le Sserafim to release Japanese single 'Different' June 24

Boy band DKZ marks 6 years with pop-ups in Seoul

Ateez makes 'Favorite K-pop Artist' list for 2025 American Music Awards

Ateez concert film ‘Towards the Light’ to hit CGV cinemas on May 7

Just B's Bain comes out as 'proud' member of LGBTQ community in LA show

Related Stories

DKZ's Jaechan to begin solo activities in September

Kyoungyoon to take break from boy band DKZ after parents' ties to cult revealed

Watcha takes a gamble with 'Semantic Error,' a BL series

Boy band DKZ reveals three new members

DKZ to help children in need with new music
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)