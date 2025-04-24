Boy band DKZ marks 6 years with pop-ups in Seoul
Boy band DKZ is celebrating its sixth anniversary since its debut on Thursday. The group thanked its fans for their love and support for the past six years with words of gratitude through its agency on the same day and opened up pop-up stores in Seoul.
“It’s thanks to the Aris that DKZ was able to celebrate our sixth anniversary. I hope we can continue to be together for a long, long time,” member Sehyeon said through agency Dongyo Entertainment on Thursday, six years since the band debuted in 2019.
Ari is short for DKZ’s fandom, Dong-ari.
The four other members — Mingyu, Giseok, Jaechan and Jonghyeong — also shared their gratitude while promising more activities in the future.
“Every year when April 24th comes around, I find myself wondering how best to express my gratitude to the Aris, but no words ever seem to capture it all perfectly — thank you for being with us for these six years,” Jaechan said.
A commemorative photo celebrating the band’s sixth anniversary was also uploaded to DKZ’s social media at midnight on Wednesday.
DKZ has been active since 2018 with their pre-debut digital single “Nom.” The band made its “official” debut with the single “Dongkiz on the Block” on April 24, 2019.
The band underwent major changes during its six-year journey. It changed its name from Dongkiz, which it debuted as, in March 2022. In the same year, member Wondae left the band and three members joined, while two other members left the band in 2023.
Pop-up stores celebrating DKZ’s sixth anniversary will be open through April 29 at Hyundai Department Store Outlet’s Dongdaemun branch in central Seoul and at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, eastern Seoul.
