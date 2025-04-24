 'It just happened' for Cheeze's Dalchong with 2nd full solo album
'It just happened' for Cheeze's Dalchong with 2nd full solo album

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 18:48
Dalchong, the sole remaining member of the indie band Cheeze, poses for photos during a showcase at the Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul ahead of the release of her second full-length album “It just happened” on April 24. [MOODMINGLE]

Since starting out as a four-member indie band 14 years ago, Cheeze is now a solo act of Dalchong, who has been the frontwoman from the very beginning.
 
A lot happened before Dalchong gained enough confidence as a solo artist to release her first full-length album in nearly a decade, but to make a long story short, “It just happened” — hence the album’s title.
 

“When two people become a couple and friends begin to ask how it happened, they often say, ‘it just happened,' even when a whole lot of things happened up until that point,” said Dalchong, during a showcase held at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul.
 
A concept photo of Dalchong, the sole remaining member of the indie band Cheeze, for her second full-length album “It just happened,” released on April 24 [MOODMINGLE]

“The phrase can be used in any situation, really,” the singer continued with a smile. “Looking back on how the album came together, though the journey didn’t happen on its own at all, the only phrase that sums it all up, in my opinion, was ‘it just happened.'”
 
The title track “It just happened” features a duet with Young K of K-pop rock band DAY6, with the two telling the story of a young couple falling in love. Dalchong’s clear vocal blends with a bossa nova rhythm and a refreshing acoustic guitar sound, creating a light track with signature loveliness that Cheeze is best known for.
 
The full-length album “It just happened” consists of 10 songs: the title track “It just happened,” “Begin,” “Home Date,” “Code name: Highball,” “For your eyes only,” “Breeze,” “Us back then,” “Mask girl,” “Truly,” and “RingRing,” featuring singer Stella Jang.
 
Cheeze debuted as a four-member band in 2011 with its first digital single “Home Alone.” Dalchong became the only remaining member of the indie band in 2017, when Cloud parted ways to pursue a solo career following the previous two members’ departures.
 
A concept photo of Dalchong of one-person indie band Cheeze for her second full-length album “It just happened,” released on April 24. [MOODMINGLE]

“It’s been almost 10 years now since Cheeze became a solo act,” Dalchong said, reflecting on her struggles while redefining the band’s identity over the past years.
 
“It’d be a lie to say I wasn’t hurt at all when people’s evaluation of my songs often centered on the absence of someone, instead of the music itself,” she admitted. “But I believe it’s really important for an artist to have people around who support you. After meeting those who stood by me, I was able to work on this album as my true self.”
 
This is Dalchong’s first full-length album since 2015, and the second ever. Cheeze released its first full-length album “Recipe!” in 2013 and what the band described as a “1.5” full-length album titled “Plain” in 2015, with five of its ten songs being remastered versions of previously released songs.

 
Concept photos of Dalchong of one-person indie band Cheeze for her second full-length album “It just happened,” released on April 24. [MOODMINGLE]

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cheeze Indie band

