Le Sserafim to release Japanese single 'Different' June 24

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 13:32
Le Sserafim performs during its first world tour ″Easy Crazy Hot″ at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on April 20. [SOURCE MUSIC]

Girl group Le Sserafim will release its fourth Japanese single, "Different," on June 24, its agency Source Music said Thursday.
 
The quintet will meet with its fans in Japan prior to the release of the new song through the Japanese leg of its "Easy Crazy Hot" tour. Le Sserafim is set to hold concerts in Nagoya on May 6 and 7, Osaka on May 13 and 14, Kitakyushu on June 7 and 8 and Saitama on June 12, 14 and 15.
 

The group kicked off its first world tour with two concerts in Incheon on April 19 and 20.
 
The girl group has released three singles in Japan so far: "Fearless" (2023), "Unforgiven" (2023) and "Crazy" (2024). All three singles sold more than 100,000 copies in Japan, giving the band three gold certificates from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
 
Last week, Google released a series of global campaign videos in collaboration with Le Sserafim to promote the use of Android and its latest generative AI model, Gemini.
 
This marked the first time Android has created a music video in collaboration with a K-pop artist.
 
Le Sserafim will continue its "Easy Crazy Hot" tour with concerts in Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore in Asia. The North American leg of the tour will begin in September.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Le Sserafim Source Music HYBE

