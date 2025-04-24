 Rosé only K-pop nominee in category outside K-pop at AMAs
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 14:23
Rose of girl group Blackpink at the Incheon International Airport on Nov. 20, 2024 [NEWS1]

Singer Rosé of girl group Blackpink was the only K-pop singer to be nominated outside of the Favorite K-pop Artist category at this year's American Music Awards (AMAs), plus the only female artist to be nominated within the K-pop-only category.
 
The AMAs released its list of nominees for this year's event on Wednesday, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Nominees included some of the biggest names in the contemporary pop music scene including Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Taylor Swift.
 

Rosé was nominated in the Collaboration of the Year category for her track "APT." (2024) with pop star Bruno Mars, alongside "Luther" (2024) by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Die With A Smile" (2024) by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, "Miles on It" (2024) by Marshmello and Kane Brown, "I Had Some Help" (2024) by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen and "Fortnight" (2024) by Taylor Swift and Post Malone.
 
The cover image for ″APT.″, a collaborative single by Blackpink's Rose with American pop star Bruno Mars, provided by The Black Label [YONHAP]

"APT.," released last December, took the world by storm with its catchy lyrics and trendy melody. The song now sits on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart for the 26th consecutive month as of Thursday, making it the longest for a song by a K-pop female artist to stay on the U.S. music chart. The previous record was held by girl group Fifty Fifty's 2023 hit dance track "Cupid," which stayed on the Hot 100 chart for 25 weeks.
 
Rosé was also the only female act to be nominated in the Favorite K-pop Artist section, which named K-pop boy bands Stray Kids and Ateez, alongside BTS members Jimin and RM, as the nominees. No other K-pop artist was named in any of the other categories at this year's AMAs.
 
The winners will be announced on May 26 in Las Vegas. This year's AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
