Yunchan Lim hits all the right notes with record-breaking BBC Music Magazine Awards wins
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 12:56
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Pianist Yunchan Lim took home three awards at the 20th BBC Music Magazine Awards on Wednesday for his recording of Chopin’s “Études Opp. 10 and 25” (2024).
The 21-year-old pianist was awarded Newcomer of the Year, the Instrumental Award and the highest honor, Recording of the Year.
It’s the first time an album has won three categories at the same time in the awards’ history of nearly two decades, according to the BBC.
Charlotte Smith, editor of BBC Music Magazine, wrote, “that the artist at the center of these three prestigious awards should just have celebrated his 21st birthday is downright astonishing. But Yunchan Lim is no ordinary artist.”
Lim is also the recipient of the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Awards and the Diapason d'Or de l'Année for the Chopin recording.
His upcoming live recording of Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” from the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022 is set to be released on May 16.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)