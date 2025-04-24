 Yunchan Lim hits all the right notes with record-breaking BBC Music Magazine Awards wins
Yunchan Lim hits all the right notes with record-breaking BBC Music Magazine Awards wins

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 12:56
The cover of pianist Yunchan Lim's recording of Chopin’s “Etudes Opp. 10 and 25” (2024) [UNIVERSAL MUSIC]

Pianist Yunchan Lim took home three awards at the 20th BBC Music Magazine Awards on Wednesday for his recording of Chopin’s “Études Opp. 10 and 25” (2024).
 
The 21-year-old pianist was awarded Newcomer of the Year, the Instrumental Award and the highest honor, Recording of the Year.
 

Related Article

 
It’s the first time an album has won three categories at the same time in the awards’ history of nearly two decades, according to the BBC.
 
Charlotte Smith, editor of BBC Music Magazine, wrote, “that the artist at the center of these three prestigious awards should just have celebrated his 21st birthday is downright astonishing. But Yunchan Lim is no ordinary artist.”
 
Lim is also the recipient of the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Awards and the Diapason d'Or de l'Année for the Chopin recording.
 
His upcoming live recording of Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” from the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022 is set to be released on May 16.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
