“Congratulations, Dad”

Capt. Lee Si-hoon shares a joyful moment with his family during the commissioning ceremony for the 55th class of medical officers at the Army Cadet Military School in Goesan, North Chungcheong, on April 24. A total of 692 newly commissioned military doctors completed six weeks of basic military training — including marksmanship, drill and guerrilla warfare — after entering the school last month. They also received instruction in military medicine, combat casualty care and medical tactics. The new officers will now be stationed across the country, both in the front and rear areas, where they will serve in military medical roles for the next three years. [Ministry of National Defense]