 Five Central Asian embassies present 'land of wisdom' to Korean travelers
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 20:00 Updated: 24 Apr. 2025, 20:06
From left: Kyrgyzstan Counsellor to Korea Tilek Chokmorov, Turkmenistan Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev, Tajikistan Ambassador to Korea Kirom Salohiddin, Prof. Kim Ju-yeon, Kim's mother, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov, Executive Vice-President of Korea Foundation Rhee Jong-kook and Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov pose for a photograph in central Seoul on April 23. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

The embassies of five Central Asian nations came together on Wednesday with a united goal to entice more Korean tourists to their countries, promoting visa-free entry and direct flights from Seoul.
 
The ambassadors’ presentation took place in an event to celebrate publication of a book, titled “Central Asia, the Curtain Rises: 12 Stories Unearthed from the Steppes.” The book portrays Cheongju University Prof. Kim Ju-yeon’s journey to the region in 2022.
 
The author said she decided to write about her experiences after encountering legendary tales and myths constantly during her stay in Central Asia — which she called “the land of wisdom.”
 
During the event, ambassadors from the embassies of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and a counsellor from the Kyrgyzstan Embassy showcased promotional videos that provided short but dynamic glimpse of their countries and cultural heritages.
 
Kazakhstan Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov asked Koreans who have never been to his country to visit its Golden Triangle: metropolitan city Astana, former capital Almaty and ancient Silk Road site Shimkent.
 
Arystanov said that all three cities in golden triangle would be connected to Seoul starting next month. He also noted that bilateral and regional cooperation with Korea is growing, noting that Korea was his country's third-largest foreign investor last year.
 
Tajikistan Ambassador Kirom Salohiddin said his government declared tourism as a priority in its national economic policies.
 
“To facilitate international tourism, Tajikistan offers a unilateral visa-free regime for citizens of a number of countries, including the Republic of Korea, allowing them to stay in our beautiful country for up to 30 days without the requirement of a visa, encouraging greater people-to-people exchanges,” said Salohiddin.
 
The cover of a book titled “Central Asia, the Curtain Rises: 12 Stories Unearthed from the Steppes,″ written by Cheongju University Prof. Kim Ju-yeon. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Turkmenistan Ambassador Begench Durdyyev said his country — located at the heart of the Silk Road — is implementing state programs for sustainable development of the tourism sector.
 
“The initiatives focus on infrastructure development, international partnership and promotion of ecotourism, ensuring that the growth harmonizes with cultural preservation and environmental stewardship,” the Turkmen ambassador said.
 
Uzbekistan Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov said his nation is recognized as one of the fastest-growing and safest tourism destinations by international community. The ambassador noted that air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Korea — soon to be 19 flights per week — would boost the bilateral tourism exchange.
 
“Our special strategic partnership with South Korea is a testament to our mutual commitment to growth and cooperation. We aim to further connect South Korea with Central Asia, opening new doors for tourists and businesses,” Abdusalomov said.
 
Kyrgyzstan Counsellor to Korea Tilek Chokmorov introduced his country as a nation having unique tourism potential with grand mountains, crystal clear lakes and ancient sites, noting that direct flights have been in service since 2023.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
