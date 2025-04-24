Decades after wildfire, a Mongolian pine forest springs back to life

Trump Jr. to visit Korea next week

Lee Jae-myung changes tune on foreign policy ahead of presidential election

Bessent calls for allies' stronger defense commitments ahead of trade talks with Korea

Trump's fixation with tariffs ignores strategic considerations with Seoul, U.S. security experts warn

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. to hold high-level trade talks this week with ally eyeing 'one-stop shopping'

Korea’s political turmoil seen as 'worst case' for Trump 2.0, U.S. relations, expert says

[A NIGHT AWAY] From hot springs resorts to old folk villages, Asan has you covered

Chung Mong-joon urges tactical nuclear weapons for Korea, calls for Asia's own NATO

U.S. greenlights $3.5 billion sale of Apache attack helicopters to South Korea