 Yuhan Foundation awards scholarships to 142 students, including international and low-income recipients
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Yuhan Foundation awards scholarships to 142 students, including international and low-income recipients

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 16:29
Students selected to receive Yuhan Foundation's New Il-han Scholarship pose for a photo on April 23. [YUHAN FOUNDATION]

Students selected to receive Yuhan Foundation's New Il-han Scholarship pose for a photo on April 23. [YUHAN FOUNDATION]

 
The Yuhan Foundation announced Thursday that it has celebrated this year’s scholarship recipients, including international students and scholars from low-income and multicultural families.
 
This year, the foundation selected 142 students to receive the New Il-han Scholarship, including 35 international students.
  

Related Article

 
The scholarship is open to university students enrolled in master’s or doctoral programs who are considered part of socially vulnerable groups — such as those from low-income households, single-parent families, multicultural backgrounds or who are international students.  
 
Each selected student receives 5 million won ($3,500) per semester, for a total of two semesters.
 
Applications are accepted twice a year: in February–March for the first half of the year and in October for the second half. Students must apply through their respective universities.
 
To celebrate the recipients, the foundation held a scholarship award ceremony on Wednesday, followed by a networking event for the students.  
 
“Based on founder Dr. New Il-han’s belief that corporate profits should be returned to society, this scholarship program supports students with no strings attached,” said Kim Choong-soo, chairman of the Yuhan Foundation. “Fostering talent through education is one of the key visions of the Yuhan Foundation, and we believe that the education of graduate students is a key driver of national competitiveness.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea scholarship Yuhan Foundation graduate school international student

More in K-campus

Yuhan Foundation awards scholarships to 142 students, including international and low-income recipients

SMEs and Startups Agency opens applications for career training program for international students

KAIST to open Silicon Valley campus in partnership with IDIS

Top innovation showcased at Second Meeting of Latin American Researchers

Sookmyung gives Minerva students a taste of Korea in four-month exchange

Related Stories

Korea revamps graduate scholarships in science and technology

How one unique scholarship program is cultivating global interest in Korea

Posco TJ Park Foundation shifts focus to scholarships for STEM students

Hyundai foundation awards global scholarships to 14 Asean graduate students

Hyundai Motor foundation expands scholarship program to Vietnamese students
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)