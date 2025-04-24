Yuhan Foundation awards scholarships to 142 students, including international and low-income recipients
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 16:29
- LEE TAE-HEE
The Yuhan Foundation announced Thursday that it has celebrated this year’s scholarship recipients, including international students and scholars from low-income and multicultural families.
This year, the foundation selected 142 students to receive the New Il-han Scholarship, including 35 international students.
The scholarship is open to university students enrolled in master’s or doctoral programs who are considered part of socially vulnerable groups — such as those from low-income households, single-parent families, multicultural backgrounds or who are international students.
Each selected student receives 5 million won ($3,500) per semester, for a total of two semesters.
Applications are accepted twice a year: in February–March for the first half of the year and in October for the second half. Students must apply through their respective universities.
To celebrate the recipients, the foundation held a scholarship award ceremony on Wednesday, followed by a networking event for the students.
“Based on founder Dr. New Il-han’s belief that corporate profits should be returned to society, this scholarship program supports students with no strings attached,” said Kim Choong-soo, chairman of the Yuhan Foundation. “Fostering talent through education is one of the key visions of the Yuhan Foundation, and we believe that the education of graduate students is a key driver of national competitiveness.”
