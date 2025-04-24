Acting president's potential candidacy weighs on PPP primary race
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 10:45
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) is facing renewed turbulence as speculation grows over Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s potential entry into the upcoming presidential race.
The party’s four leading contenders — Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo — appear increasingly inclined toward forming a “big tent” arrangement, or a broader coalition, should Han declare his run.
“Even if Acting President Han resigns and runs, and I end up becoming the official candidate, I will keep the door open to negotiating a big tent unity to prevent the disaster of serious criminal Lee Jae-myung ruling this country,” Hong posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the day after the top four contenders were finalized in the second primary round. “I will do whatever it takes.”
Hong overturned his stance in less than a day. That same morning, Hong had expressed skepticism about Acting President Han’s potential run in a radio interview.
“Han is not even someone we should be considering,” he said in the interview. “His role as acting president alone must be overwhelming enough.”
He also asserted that “if we’re talking about a big tent, the key figure should be Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party.”
Similarly, Han Dong-hoon had dismissed Han Duck-soo’s possible candidacy in a separate radio interview.
“Amid this tariff war, he is focusing on protecting the national interest, as he should,” he said.
Shin Ji-ho, a former lawmaker serving as a key ally for Han Dong-hoon's campaign, called the draft proposal “third-rate,” “self-destructive” and “something that would only help Lee Jae-myung.”
“If Han Dong-hoon becomes the nominee, there’s no way Han Duck-soo could run,” Shin said.
However, a senior official in Han Dong-hoon’s camp told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, later that evening, appearing conflicted about Han Duck-soo’s potential run but at the same time, warmed up to the idea of consolidation.
“There are still questions about whether Han Duck-soo’s candidacy is appropriate given the potential for a power vacuum,” they said. “But at the end of the day, poll numbers are paramount. If Han enters the race and maintains significant support, unity will be hard to avoid.”
By Wednesday afternoon, the intraparty dynamic had already shifted, with some saying the primary was no longer split between supporters and opponents of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, but rather between those in favor of uniting behind Acting President Han and those who opposed. While Kim and Ahn had expressed openness to unification, Han Dong-hoon and Hong had initially opposed it.
Among the four, Kim has shown the strongest support for aligning with Acting President Han.
“Even if we win the nomination, if another figure from the conservative camp enters, we will take the lead in pursuing unity,” said Kim Jae-won, head of media strategy for primary candidate Kim’s campaign, in a radio appearance. “We welcome Han Duck-soo to run — if he does, we will propose forming a unified front.”
Kim’s campaign has been widely viewed as preparing for a “big tent against Lee Jae-myung” from the start. Park Soo-young, a lawmaker who initiated a petition urging Acting President Han to run, is leading Kim’s policy team, and lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun — who visited the acting president on April 8 to encourage a presidential bid — also joined the campaign.
Ahn took a similar position in a radio interview on Tuesday.
“Even if we have different views, as long as we agree that Lee Jae-myung must not become president, we should consider each other allies,” he said. While he put Acting President Han’s chances of running at “9 percent,” he argued that “the Democratic Party is a one-man show with Lee playing every instrument. But if the PPP presents a team of experts who know what they’re doing in operating the government, that becomes our asset and garners public trust.”
Observers believe the four PPP primary candidates’ softening stance toward a potential alliance with Han is largely due to growing signs that Acting President Han is leaning toward a presidential run. Some within the party even speculate that whoever emerges as the front-runner will influence Han’s decision to enter.
With a significant portion of the party’s base viewing Acting President Han’s candidacy favorably, some suggest that opposing a merger with him could become a disadvantage in the primaries. Many PPP lawmakers still remain on the sidelines, avoiding endorsements or joining campaigns.
“With Han’s candidacy becoming more likely, there’s no need to rush into supporting anyone,” a party official said.
Within the PPP, there is speculation that Han may announce his candidacy between Tuesday and May 3. On Tuesday, the two primary candidates who will move on to the runoff will be determined, unless one of the four receives a majority. If no one secures a majority, a runoff between the top two contenders will be held on May 1 and 2, with the presidential nominee confirmed on May 3.
“Once the field narrows to two candidates, the key question will be who can rally the conservative big tent,” a two-term lawmaker noted. “That’s when Acting President Han is likely to make a decision.”
Another lawmaker who has communicated with Han said, “If he decides to run, it’ll likely be next week.”
The legal deadline for public officials to resign in order to run for president is May 4. Some predict Acting President Han could announce his intentions at the final Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUNG JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)