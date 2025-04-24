China claims Yellow Sea structures 'purely for aquaculture purposes,' refuses to dismantle
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 20:39
China has refused Korea’s demand to dismantle three structures it built in the Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) of the Yellow Sea, claiming they are for aquaculture purposes and unrelated to territorial claims. Instead, China proposed that Korean officials visit the site for inspection, according to Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.
The proposal was made during the third Korea-China Maritime Cooperation Dialogue on Wednesday.
“The facility in question is purely for aquaculture purposes and has nothing to do with territorial sovereignty or maritime boundary delimitation,” said Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We are willing to arrange for Korean officials to visit the site directly.”
While Seoul is still weighing its response, a senior foreign ministry official told reporters on Thursday that Korea “needs to carefully consider how to address our concerns before sending an inspection team,” adding, “it’s difficult to give a specific timeline.”
Officials in Seoul remain wary that an official visit could be interpreted as acceptance of China’s unilateral installations in the disputed zone.
China has so far installed three facilities in the PMZ: two known as Shenlan No. 1 and No. 2 — allegedly used for salmon farming — and another fixed steel structure built in 2022 that Beijing describes as a “support facility.”
The latter is used to store by-products of fish farming and to serve passing barges, according to China,
In the PMZ, where the exclusive economic zones of Korea and China overlap and the maritime boundary has not been definitively settled, unilateral attempts to alter the status quo should be avoided.
Given China’s past track record of employing a “salami-slicing” strategy in disputed areas, there is also a possibility that the facilities could potentially be repurposed for military use.
Korea called for the “removal of all three structures from the PMZ” during Wednesday's meeting, but China refused, citing private sector investment.
China also addressed concerns that its so-called support facility — believed to be a converted oil drilling platform — might be a fixed installation, stating that it is “anchored to the seabed but not permanently embedded.”
Installing structures by driving piles into the seabed — thereby causing permanent physical impacts to the marine environment — in maritime areas where boundaries remain undefined, could constitute a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the latest round of maritime talks with China had helped “prevent further escalation and lay the groundwork for resolution,” despite the tension.
It also noted that China had showed a degree of sincerity by dispatching the government officials responsible for the Yellow Sea structures to participate in the talks, an unusual act that appeared to be an effort to persuade Korea.
Kang Young-shin, director-general for Northeast Asian and Central Asian Affairs at the Foreign Ministry and Korea’s lead negotiator, expressed “deep concern” over the structures and reiterated that “Korea’s legitimate and lawful maritime rights must not be infringed."
“We made it clear that under no circumstances can we accept the unilateral installation of additional structures,” the official said. “Based on China’s actions and remarks, we do not expect the developments we are concerned about to occur.”
Public sentiment in Korea, however, largely holds that China’s claims cannot be taken at face value.
Diplomatic circles remain concerned that China may expand its presence in the PMZ by installing as many as 10 similar structures. This concern is also why the Korean government is reportedly considering proportionate measures, including the installation of its own facilities within the zone.
The third Korea-China Maritime Cooperation Dialogue, which took place on Wednesday, marked the first time the talks have been conducted in person since their founding under a foreign minister-level agreement in December 2019. Roughly 40 officials — about 20 from each country — attended the session, which began at 9 a.m. and continued for around 12 hours, including working meals.
The two sides are expected to hold the fourth round of talks in China.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)