Former President Moon Jae-in indicted on bribery charges

Prosecutors indicted former President Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery on Thursday, the prosecution announced the same day.Moon Jae-in's daughter Moon Da-hye was fined a week earlier after being found guilty of driving under the influence and running an unlicensed lodging business.Moon Dae-hye's ex-husband was also indicted on charges of accepting bribes on April 11.BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]