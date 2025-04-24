Former President Moon Jae-in indicted on bribery charges
Prosecutors indicted former President Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery on Thursday, the prosecution announced the same day.
Moon Jae-in's daughter Moon Da-hye was fined a week earlier after being found guilty of driving under the influence and running an unlicensed lodging business.
Moon Dae-hye's ex-husband was also indicted on charges of accepting bribes on April 11.
