 Former President Moon Jae-in indicted on bribery charges
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 09:53
Former President Moon Jae-in is seen at the Blue House on Jan. 31, 2020. [YONHAP]

Prosecutors indicted former President Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery on Thursday, the prosecution announced the same day.
 
Moon Jae-in's daughter Moon Da-hye was fined a week earlier after being found guilty of driving under the influence and running an unlicensed lodging business.
 

Moon Dae-hye's ex-husband was also indicted on charges of accepting bribes on April 11.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
