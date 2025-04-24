 Lee Jae-myung maintains big lead in presidential election poll
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 15:50
Lee Jae-myung, a primary candidate of the Democratic Party, smiles during a policy meeting on revitalizing the capital market held at the Korea Financial Investment Association in western Seoul on April 21. [NEWS1]

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintains a wide lead in approval ratings among presidential hopefuls for the June 3 election, a survey showed Thursday.
 
According to the National Barometer Survey (NBS), Lee led the poll with 41 percent, marking the first time the figure surpassed the 40 percent mark in an NBS poll.
 

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) came next with 10 percent, followed by former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon with 8 percent.
 
In the same survey, 39 percent of the respondents favored the PPP holding on to power, while 50 percent voted for a regime change.
 
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was not included in the survey amid growing speculation over his possible candidacy.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae-myung PPP DP June 3 election

