Lee Jae-myung's wife makes religious rounds ahead of election
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 12:53
Kim Hye-kyung, wife of Democratic Party (DP) presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung, resumed public appearances on Wednesday, with a visit to the Catholic Diocese of Daejeon in Sejong.
She met with Bishop Augustinus Kim Jong-soo during her visit.
The Daejeon Diocese had previously been led by Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, who is considered one of 12 possible candidates for the next pope, according to foreign media.
"The visit was meant to express deep gratitude for Pope Francis’ love for Korea and his lifelong care for the marginalized,” an election campaign official the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Lee also paid tribute to the late Pope Francis on Wednesday afternoon by visiting a memorial altar at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul. The pope passed away on Monday.
Since Lee declared his candidacy on April 9, Kim has made a series of visits to prominent religious leaders across different faiths, seeking their guidance and offering greetings.
Kim also recently visited Tongdo Temple in South Gyeongsang and met with Venerable Hyeondeok.
“She accompanied a Democratic Party lawmaker who visited several days ago,” a temple official said over the phone.
She also visited Beomeo Temple in Busan, Sudeok Temple in South Chungcheong and Jingwan Temple in northern Seoul, according to the Buddhist community. These temples are either one of the 25 head temples of the Jogye Order or branch temples of Jogyesa, the order’s main temple.
Kim is a Christian but has long maintained ties with the Buddhist community. The late Venerable Jaseung, who once led the Jogye Order, gave her the Buddhist name “Cheonsu-an.”
During the last presidential campaign, starting in November 2021, she spent considerable time visiting major temples nationwide.
She also played a key role in calming tensions with the Buddhist community after Rep. Jung Cheong-rae of the DP referred to admission fees at Haein Temple in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang as a “toll,” comparing them to those charged by “Bongyi Kim Seon-dal,” a Korean folk figure known for selling what he did not own.
In October 2021, Kim and then-opposition candidate Yoon Suk Yeol made headlines when they attended the closing ceremony of the “1,000 Li Pilgrimage of the Three Jewels Temples” at Tongdo Temple.
Her itinerary has largely aligned with the regional tour schedule of Lee's primary campaign and included visits to major temples, churches and cathedrals in each area.
During the last presidential primary, Kim often attended regional campaign events on Lee’s behalf, who was then governor of Gyeonggi. After Lee officially became the DP’s candidate, the party’s campaign committee assigned a dedicated team to manage her schedule.
Kim, however, suspended all public and private activities following a public apology on Feb. 9, 2022, amid allegations of misusing a Gyeonggi government corporate credit card.
Lee addressed the matter in his recently published memoir “Ultimately, the People Will Decide,” released on April 14.
“Because she is married to a politician, my wife Kim Hye-kyung took on thankless tasks and endured suffering she never should have faced,” he wrote.
Although she kept a low profile even after Lee entered the National Assembly, Kim returned to the public eye during the April 10 general election campaign last year, when she appeared on a campaign truck.
She also joined Lee at a Children’s Day event in their district on May 5.
The current campaign has once again set up a dedicated office and accompanying team for Kim. First-term lawmakers Jeong Eul-ho and Baek Seung-ah have been appointed to manage her schedule and handle related matters.
“Even during the last election, Kim had many unofficial engagements,” a campaign aide said. “Given the social atmosphere following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, she is being especially restrained this time, focusing on the religious community. This approach will likely continue even after the primary.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
