Prosecutor at center of complaint fabrication case acquitted of all charges
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 11:41 Updated: 24 Apr. 2025, 12:01
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Prosecutor Son Jun-sung, deputy chief prosecutor at the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office, has been acquitted of all charges in the so-called prosecutorial complaint fabrication case.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an appellate court’s verdict that found Son not guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act and leaking official secrets.
Son was indicted for exchanging drafts of criminal complaints and court rulings via Telegram, identifying ruling bloc figures with then-opposition candidate Kim Woong of the United Future Party — the predecessor of the People Power Party (PPP) — while serving as director of Investigation Information Policy at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in April 2020, shortly before the 21st general election.
The central allegation was that the prosecution attempted to influence the opposition party to file complaints against pro-government figures — including Choe Kang-wook, a then-candidate of the Open Democratic Party, Hwang Hee-seok, a former supreme council member, and Rhyu Si-min, then-head of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation — in order to sway public opinion against the ruling party.
In the first trial in January last year, the court found Son guilty of leaking official and criminal justice-related information by sending a court ruling identifying individuals to Kim, sentencing him to one year in prison.
However, he was acquitted of violating election law, with a court ruling that sending a draft complaint alone did not constitute a serious enough act to influence the election outcome.
In December last year, the appeals court overturned the earlier conviction and acquitted Son on all charges, stating there was insufficient evidence to prove that Son had sent the complaint draft and court ruling to Kim.
The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed that ruling.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
