1 in 3 women a victim of relationship abuse, Gender Ministry survey finds

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 20:37
More than one in three Korean women has experienced violence at least once in their lifetime at the hands of a current or former partner, according to a government survey. Over half of all respondents said they do not feel that Korean society is safe from violence.
 
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family released the results of its 2024 nationwide survey on violence against women during the 13th Women’s Violence Prevention Committee meeting on Thursday. The survey was conducted between September and November last year through in-person interviews with 7,027 adult women.
 

A total of 36.1 percent of respondents said they had experienced violence at least once in their lives. With the exclusion of stalking — which was included for the first time in this year’s survey — and the application of the same criteria used in 2021, the rate was 35.8 percent, up 0.9 percentage points from 34.9 percent in 2021. In the past year alone, 7.6 percent said they had experienced violence — a 1.4 percentage point rise in three years.
 
The ministry explained that the hike was due in part to rising public awareness.
 
“The number of women reporting violence increased because public sensitivity around issues like dating violence and deepfake crimes has grown,” said a Gender Ministry official.
 
When asked about the types of violence they had experienced over their lifetime — a question that allowed multiple responses — 53.9 percent cited sexual violence. Emotional violence came next, followed by physical violence. The same order applied to incidents reported over the past year. Most cases were concentrated among women in their teens through their 40s.
 
When asked about the most severe instance of physical, emotional or financial abuse they had experienced in their lives, most women identified a spouse as the perpetrator. For sexual violence, it was most often a stranger. For stalking, it was most often an ex-partner. A total of 6.7 percent said they had experienced at least one instance of dating violence from someone they were in a relationship with or had previously dated. In the past year, 0.9 percent reported experiencing dating violence.
 
Beyond individual experiences, many women said they believed society as a whole was unsafe. A total of 51.6 percent said “Korean society is not safe from violence.” Only 20.9 percent said they felt society was safe. Compared to 2021, negative perceptions decreased by 6.2 percentage points, while positive responses rose by 4.6 percentage points.
 
Still, 40 percent said they were “afraid of being victimized by violence in everyday life,” while only 25.2 percent said they were not afraid. Compared to three years ago, those who expressed fear rose by 3.6 percentage points, while those who said they were unafraid fell by 9.4 percentage points.
 
“Laws and systems like the Anti-Stalking Act and the Stalking Prevention Act have raised confidence in society’s ability to respond,” the ministry official said. “But at the same time, daily fears stemming from dating violence and deepfake crimes have also grown.”
 
Asked which policy areas were most necessary to prevent violence against women, 35.6 percent said “violence prevention education beginning in childhood and adolescence.” The most common answer for victim protection was “expanding psychological and legal support services,” while the top choice for perpetrator punishment was “meaningful consequences, including avoiding reduced sentences or protective measures.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
