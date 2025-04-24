Cardinal You Heung-sik prepares for conclave as world says goodbye to Francis
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 21:36
Could the Catholic church get its first-ever pope from Asia?
Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, is reported to have commented on the upcoming papal conclave by saying, “We’ll see what the Holy Spirit says,” according to the Associated Press (AP) Thursday.
You is the only Korean candidate among 12 leading contenders named by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera to succeed the late Pope Francis, who died Monday.
Asked whether the next pope might be from Asia, Cardinal You replied, “For the Lord, there’s no East or West.”
Following the election of Pope Francis as the first pontiff from the Americas, international media outlets have speculated that the next pope could come from Asia or Africa. Born in 1951 and currently 73 years old, You is the only Korean cardinal eligible to vote and be elected in the upcoming conclave.
The same day, the second day of public mourning for Pope Francis, the late pontiff’s body was displayed in a humble position inside St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican — lying on a wooden platform at floor level, rather than the elevated bier traditionally used for previous deceased popes.
The Vatican explained that the display reflected the late pope’s belief that he was not a ruler of the world but a shepherd of the lowly, a philosophy he emphasized throughout his life.
Pope Francis’ body was angled slightly toward the congregation. Mourners crossed themselves and offered prayers as they passed by.
“He was important to me because he brought many people together by encouraging coexistence,” said Ivenes Bianco, who traveled from Brindisi, Italy, in an interview with the AP.
“He’s like a member of the family. Somebody very close to our hearts, somebody who made the Church very accessible to everybody and inclusive to everybody,” Rachel Mckay, a pilgrim from Britain, told Reuters.
The Vatican initially scheduled the public viewing to end at midnight on Wednesday, but extended the hours due to an overwhelming number of visitors. Italian news agency ANSA reported that more than 100,000 people lined up to pay their respects. Public viewing will continue on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the possibility of additional extensions depending on crowd size.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals. Dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend, including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince William on behalf of King Charles III. Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova as his representative.
Following the ceremony, the pope’s remains will be interred at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. Security for the event has been significantly heightened, with both the Vatican and Italian authorities deploying military and police forces.
Preparations for the funeral and the upcoming conclave — expected to take place in early May — are underway as cardinals from around the world arrive at the Vatican. A second general meeting of cardinals was held on Wednesday. Of the 252 living cardinals, 103 attended. The meeting focused on planning the funeral on Saturday and the special liturgical services that will continue through May 4.
Cardinals, senior clergy in the Catholic Church, serve as key advisers to the pope and have the exclusive right to vote in papal elections. The conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor is expected to begin between May 5 and May 10.
Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote. There are currently 135 such cardinals, though two will not participate due to health concerns.
