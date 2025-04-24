 Chinese nationals detained for photographing military base caught again two days later
Chinese nationals detained for photographing military base caught again two days later

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 11:23
The AC-130J Ghostrider is being unveiled to the press at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on June 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

Two Chinese nationals previously detained for photographing a military base but released after police found “no indication of espionage” were caught again two days later engaging in the same activity.
 
U.S. military personnel reported two Chinese nationals on Wednesday morning, who were seen photographing fighter jets near the U.S. Air Force’s Osan Air Base (K-55) in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, according to the Security Investigation Division of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency later that day.
 

Police responded to the scene and brought the two in for questioning on suspicion of violating the Military Base and Installation Protection Act. However, the pair were not formally charged and were released after questioning.
 
Authorities confirmed that the individuals investigated on Wednesday were the same ones who had been caught just two days earlier, on Monday, for taking unauthorized photographs near the same air base.
 
On Monday, police had conducted a joint investigation with the National Intelligence Service and the Defense Counterintelligence Command but concluded there were no indications of espionage and released the suspects eight hours later, around 5 p.m., formally closing the case.
 
Their reappearance and repeated behavior at the same location only two days later has reignited concerns over the police’s earlier decision to drop the case so quickly, especially around a sensitive issue that involves foreigners photographing military facilities.
 
“There were no signs of espionage in the photos,” a police official said Monday. “They only captured fighter jets flying near the outer perimeter of the base, which doesn’t constitute a chargeable offense under the military base protection law.”
 
In a separate incident on March 21, two Chinese teenagers were caught using DSLR cameras and smartphones to photograph military aircraft taking off and landing near Suwon Air Base.
 
Authorities later found that the two teenagers had taken thousands of photos not only in Suwon, but also at K-55, Camp Humphreys (K-6) in Pyeongtaek and Cheongju Air Base — all major U.S.-Korean military facilities — as well as at three major airports: Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju.
 
Police have officially charged one of the teenagers and launched a formal investigation after confirming through testimony that his father works for China’s public security bureau.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
