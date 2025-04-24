Driver who claimed he found victim in the street identified as suspect in hit and run
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 15:49
A man in his 60s was identified as the suspect of a hit-and-run incident in February after taking the victim to an emergency room and claiming to have found him collapsed in the street.
Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct announced Thursday that the suspect has been referred to prosecutors without detention on charges of causing death while fleeing the scene, a violation under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
The suspect allegedly hit the man in his 80s with his car in front of an apartment complex in Buk District, Gwangju, on the morning of Feb. 11, according to police.
After the collision, the suspect drove the injured man to a hospital emergency room in Gwangju. At the time, the suspect told medical staff that he "found an elderly man collapsed on the street and brought him in.” He then left without providing any personal information.
The victim was admitted with multiple fractures in his legs and other injuries, and died five days later.
Following the man's death, his family filed a police report based on a medical opinion suggesting the injuries were consistent with blunt-force trauma from a vehicle.
Police carried out a two-month investigation. Although snow on the day of the accident obscured surveillance footage, investigators allege that footage shows the suspect's vehicle had collided with the victim. The suspect's car did not have a dashboard camera installed, according to police.
From the beginning of the investigation through to the referral to prosecutors, the suspect has denied any involvement.
“I did not cause the accident,” he told police.
Authorities sought an arrest warrant, but a court rejected the request on April 11, citing no risk of flight or destruction of evidence.
