'Everyone in class takes them': Beware of caffeine pills during midterms, experts say
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 21:30
A parent in Daejeon recently ordered caffeine pills online after persistent requests from their high school-aged child, who wanted to reduce sleep hours and spend more time studying for their midterm exams. These pills, which are concentrated caffeine supplements in tablet form, are classified as functional foods — not medicine — and can be purchased without a prescription.
“My child kept saying, ‘Everyone in class takes them,’ and ‘What if my grades drop because I sleep more than others?’ I ended up ordering them, but I keep wondering if this is really O.K., or if it’s safe for the body,” the parent said.
Caffeine consumption spikes every April during midterm season at Korean middle and high schools.
“During exam season, parents often send high-caffeine drinks or caffeine jelly in bulk to school,” said a teacher at a high school in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul. “Study cafes that students use also run coffee giveaways or caffeine drink promotions, and since there are no restrictions, kids drink several servings a day.”
Educators and medical professionals are voicing concern about excessive caffeine intake among teenagers. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 23.5 percent of students from seventh to 10th grade consumed high-caffeine drinks more than three times a week last year. That’s more than a sevenfold increase from 10 years ago, when the figure was 3.3 percent.
“Even elementary school kids come in to buy high-caffeine drinks,” said a convenience store owner in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, said. “I sometimes tell them it’s not good for them, but they insist they need it for cram school, and I can’t stop them.”
The recommended daily caffeine intake for teenagers is 2.5 milligrams per kilogram (2.2 pounds) of body weight. For a student weighing 50 kilograms, or approximately 110 pounds, that's a maximum of 125 milligrams of caffeine per day. A single 300-milliliter Americano from a major coffee chain contains around 136 milligrams — which is already more than the daily limit.
Many teenagers are ignoring those recommended limits. Online reviewers of caffeine pills recount consuming more than four times the suggested dose and mixing the pills with other substances to enhance their effects — though these claims are unverified. A parent in Daegu said, “My child tried one caffeine pill from a classmate and actually fainted for a moment. Some kids even carried entire bottles of these pills around.”
Experts warn that excessive caffeine consumption can lead to insomnia and cardiovascular issues.
“There have been reported deaths overseas among teenagers from caffeine overdose. Korea also needs to reduce its dependence on excessive caffeine use,” said Kang Jae-heon, professor at the Kangbuk Samsung Hospital.
Medical professionals also caution against other stimulants marketed as natural or herbal.
“Even if something is made from natural ingredients, it can still cause allergic reactions or breathing problems. Taking such substances without professional advice, just to stay awake, can lead to long-term health issues,” said Cho Hyun, a professor of family medicine at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HOO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
