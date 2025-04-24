 Family of student fatally stabbed in Daejeon sues teacher, principal and city
Family of student fatally stabbed in Daejeon sues teacher, principal and city

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 15:04
The 48-year-old elementary school teacher, Myeong Jae-wan, is accused of fatally stabbing seven-year-old Kim Ha-neul at an elementary school in Daejeon [DAEJEON METROPOLITAN POLICE]

The family of Kim Ha-neul, a seven-year-old student who was stabbed to death at an elementary school in Daejeon in February, has filed a suit for damages against the suspect, the school principal and the city of Daejeon.
 
The family’s legal representative said Thursday that they had submitted the civil suit to the Daejeon District Court over the tragedy that resulted in Kim's death and the arrest of a teacher at her school, Myeong Jae-wan.
 

The plaintiffs are demanding 410 million won ($286,710) in damages to be paid jointly to Kim’s parents and younger sibling.
 
“The family continues to suffer severe emotional pain as a result of Myeong’s actions,” said attorney Kim Sang-nam of law firm YK, who is representing the family. “In addition to Myeong’s liability, the principal as administrator and the city of Daejeon as the employer share responsibility for failing to prevent the tragedy.”
 
Lawyer Kim added that the principal had a duty to monitor and manage Myeong, who had shown prior signs of instability, including incidents of violence against colleagues.
 
“Despite these warning signs, the school failed to take appropriate personnel action. The city of Daejeon, as the local government responsible for establishing and operating the public school, is also liable for the damages caused by Myeong’s misconduct.”
 
The teacher is accused of fatally stabbing the first-grader in an empty classroom after school on Feb. 10 with a weapon she had purchased herself.
 
Following the incident, the education authorities were criticized for their delayed and inadequate response. At a full session of the National Assembly’s Education Committee in February, lawmakers questioned why Myeong had not been removed from her teaching position despite prior issues, describing Kim’s death as a “man-made disaster.”
 
Myeong was indicted on March 27 while in custody. Her first trial is scheduled for May 28.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
