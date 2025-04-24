 Forecast calls for first rain-free weekend, but gusts pose wildfire threat
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 15:07
Tourists take selfies on a sunny afternoon in central Seoul on April 24. [NEWS1]

Korea is forecast to see its first rain-free weekend of the month, bringing clear skies and mild spring weather across the country.
 
But the combination of dry air and gusty winds has prompted officials to urge caution against wildfires.
 

“This week, Korea will be under the influence of a high-pressure system located over the Yellow Sea,” said Lee Chang-jae, forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration, during a briefing on Thursday. “We expect mostly clear skies and mild spring weather with no significant weather risks for the time being.”
 
The afternoons hit unseasonably warm temperatures earlier this week, but they are expected to drop starting Thursday night as a cold air mass moves in from the northwest.
 
On Friday and Saturday, morning lows in some inland regions could dip to around 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit), raising the possibility of frost or light ice.
 
Citizens take a walk around the Hwangsan Park in South Gyeongsang on April 23. [NEWS1]

Most of the country is expected to enjoy bright and sunny weather over the weekend. This will be the first time in nearly a month that skies remain clear throughout both weekend days, following a stretch of frequent weekend rainfall.
 
Temperatures will rise under the sun during the day but drop at night due to radiational cooling, with day-to-night swings of around 15 degrees Celsius.
 
Forecasts indicate morning lows on Saturday will range from 3 to 10 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius. Sunday will see similar or slightly higher temperatures. In Seoul, temperatures are expected to range from 9 to 10 degrees in the morning and reach 20 degrees in the afternoon.
 
There is a slight chance of rain late Sunday night into Monday morning, especially in northern Gyeonggi, northern Gangwon, and parts of Jeju Island.
 
Wind gusts may reach 55 to 70 kilometers per hour (34 to 43 miles per hour) in central Korea and northern North Gyeongsang, and up to 90 kilometers per hour in mountainous regions.
 
Children run across the Haeundae Beach in Busan on April 21. [YONHAP]

The weather agency has warned of potential wind advisories, particularly in mountainous areas of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang.
 
“Dry weather advisories may be issued over the weekend, especially in eastern regions,” Lee said. “We expect a lot of outdoor activity because of the good weather, so please be cautious about wildfires and other fire hazards."
 
Following the weekend, Korea is expected to remain near normal seasonal temperatures, with no dramatic swings in weather. The back-and-forth pattern of extreme temperatures seen in recent weeks is not expected to return in the near term.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
