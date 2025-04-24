 Man accused of killing five family members in Yongin referred to prosecutors
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man accused of killing five family members in Yongin referred to prosecutors

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 10:38
A man in his 50s who allegedly murdered five members of his family including his parents, wife and two daughters is escorted out of Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct to be handed over to prosecutors on April 24. [YONHAP]

A man in his 50s who allegedly murdered five members of his family including his parents, wife and two daughters is escorted out of Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct to be handed over to prosecutors on April 24. [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 50s who allegedly murdered five members of his family in Yongin, Gyeonggi, has been handed over to prosecutors.
 
The Yongin Seobu Police Precinct in Gyeonggi announced on Thursday that the man, who was arrested on charges of murder and parricide, was transferred to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office that morning.
 

Related Article

 
When asked by reporters whether he admitted to premeditating the crime, he nodded in response, as he was being escorted by police into a transport vehicle bound for the prosecution's office from Yonin Dongbu Police Precinct, where he had been detained. 
 
However, he remained silent to questions such as “did you really have to kill your family?” and “don’t you feel sorry?”
 
Prosecutors plan to conduct supplementary investigations after reviewing the case records and are expected to formally indict the man in early to mid-May.
 
The man is accused of drugging his family — his parents in their 80s, his wife in her 50s and his two daughters in their teens and 20s — with sleeping pills on the night of April 14 at their apartment in Suji District, Yongin, and then strangling them while they were unconscious.
 
A man in his 50s who allegedly murdered five members of his family including his parents, wife and two daughters is escorted out of Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct to be handed over to prosecutors on April 24. [YONHAP]

A man in his 50s who allegedly murdered five members of his family including his parents, wife and two daughters is escorted out of Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct to be handed over to prosecutors on April 24. [YONHAP]

 
Following the murders, the man left a note stating his intent to “kill everyone and then kill myself,” and fled to an officetel he used for work in Gwangju, Gyeonggi. He was apprehended by police later that morning on April 15.
 
The man reportedly told investigators that he had been sued for “fraudulent apartment sales” related to a real estate business and was suffering from heavy debt and civil litigation. He stated that he “couldn’t pass the debt onto his family.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yongin murder family

More in Social Affairs

Man accused of killing five family members in Yongin referred to prosecutors

Man's best friends play vital, courageous role in search and rescue operations

Popular comedian-endorsed vitamins recalled over mislabeled, unsafe iodine levels

Suspicious cat deaths in South Jeolla prompt police investigation

Cops investigating 'love shot' harassment allegations from Chosun University retreat

Related Stories

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

'They were a quiet family': Man arrested for murder of parents, wife and children

Yongin family murder sparks calls for tougher penalties on spouse, child killings

Husband confesses to murder of wife, two sons in Gwangmyeong

In many Korean murders, it's all in the family
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)