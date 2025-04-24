Man's best friends play vital, courageous role in search and rescue operations

Man accused of killing five family members in Yongin referred to prosecutors

Related Stories

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

'They were a quiet family': Man arrested for murder of parents, wife and children

Yongin family murder sparks calls for tougher penalties on spouse, child killings

Husband confesses to murder of wife, two sons in Gwangmyeong

In many Korean murders, it's all in the family