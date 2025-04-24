Man accused of killing five family members in Yongin referred to prosecutors
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 10:38
A man in his 50s who allegedly murdered five members of his family in Yongin, Gyeonggi, has been handed over to prosecutors.
The Yongin Seobu Police Precinct in Gyeonggi announced on Thursday that the man, who was arrested on charges of murder and parricide, was transferred to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office that morning.
When asked by reporters whether he admitted to premeditating the crime, he nodded in response, as he was being escorted by police into a transport vehicle bound for the prosecution's office from Yonin Dongbu Police Precinct, where he had been detained.
However, he remained silent to questions such as “did you really have to kill your family?” and “don’t you feel sorry?”
Prosecutors plan to conduct supplementary investigations after reviewing the case records and are expected to formally indict the man in early to mid-May.
The man is accused of drugging his family — his parents in their 80s, his wife in her 50s and his two daughters in their teens and 20s — with sleeping pills on the night of April 14 at their apartment in Suji District, Yongin, and then strangling them while they were unconscious.
Following the murders, the man left a note stating his intent to “kill everyone and then kill myself,” and fled to an officetel he used for work in Gwangju, Gyeonggi. He was apprehended by police later that morning on April 15.
The man reportedly told investigators that he had been sued for “fraudulent apartment sales” related to a real estate business and was suffering from heavy debt and civil litigation. He stated that he “couldn’t pass the debt onto his family.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)