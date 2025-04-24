Myeongdong Cathedral hosts memorial Mass for Pope Francis

A solemn Mass for the late Pope Francis took place Thursday at Myeongdong Cathedral, commemorating his legacy and praying for his eternal peace.The news of the pontiff's "sudden death" brought "profound sadness," Archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese Peter Chung Soon-taick said during the Mass at the cathedral. The atmosphere was one of solemn grief and gratitude as Catholics gathered to remember the late pope."But we firmly believe the pope has entered into eternal life through the glory of the Lord's resurrection," Archbishop Chung said."He had shown us the true life of real faith and tried to make the Church an open place of mercy and healing for everyone," he added, reflecting on the pope's contributions.He introduced the pope's special connection to Korea, demonstrated during his five-day visit to the country in 2014, where he met with those who were suffering or marginalized, including victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery — euphemistically referred to as "comfort women" — as well as people with disabilities.The late pope is also regarded by the country's Catholics and nonbelievers alike as a spiritual leader with deep compassion and a special affection for the country.He chose Korea as his first destination in Asia after becoming pope in 2013 and appointed two of the four Korean cardinals to date. Under his leadership, Seoul was selected to hold the 2027 World Youth Day, making the country the second Asian country to hold the global event after the Philippines in 1995.During the Mass on Thursday, a video highlighted the late pontiff's life, particularly his dedication to theological work and faith, bringing tears to many attendees.According to the Seoul Archdiocese, nearly 10,000 people had paid their respects at the cathedral's memorial altar for Pope Francis as of 7 p.m. the previous day.Yonhap