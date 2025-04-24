 Myeongdong Cathedral hosts memorial Mass for Pope Francis
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Myeongdong Cathedral hosts memorial Mass for Pope Francis

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 15:35
Archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese Peter Chung Soon-taick enters Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul to hold a memorial Mass for the late Pope Francis on April 24. [YONHAP]

Archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese Peter Chung Soon-taick enters Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul to hold a memorial Mass for the late Pope Francis on April 24. [YONHAP]

 
A solemn Mass for the late Pope Francis took place Thursday at Myeongdong Cathedral, commemorating his legacy and praying for his eternal peace.
 
The news of the pontiff's "sudden death" brought "profound sadness," Archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese Peter Chung Soon-taick said during the Mass at the cathedral. The atmosphere was one of solemn grief and gratitude as Catholics gathered to remember the late pope.
 

Related Article

"But we firmly believe the pope has entered into eternal life through the glory of the Lord's resurrection," Archbishop Chung said.
 
"He had shown us the true life of real faith and tried to make the Church an open place of mercy and healing for everyone," he added, reflecting on the pope's contributions.
 
He introduced the pope's special connection to Korea, demonstrated during his five-day visit to the country in 2014, where he met with those who were suffering or marginalized, including victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery — euphemistically referred to as "comfort women" — as well as people with disabilities.
 
The late pope is also regarded by the country's Catholics and nonbelievers alike as a spiritual leader with deep compassion and a special affection for the country.
 
He chose Korea as his first destination in Asia after becoming pope in 2013 and appointed two of the four Korean cardinals to date. Under his leadership, Seoul was selected to hold the 2027 World Youth Day, making the country the second Asian country to hold the global event after the Philippines in 1995.
 
During the Mass on Thursday, a video highlighted the late pontiff's life, particularly his dedication to theological work and faith, bringing tears to many attendees.
 
According to the Seoul Archdiocese, nearly 10,000 people had paid their respects at the cathedral's memorial altar for Pope Francis as of 7 p.m. the previous day.

Yonhap
tags Archbishop Pope Francis Myeongdong Peter Chung Soon-taick

More in Social Affairs

Driver who claimed he found victim in the street identified as suspect in hit and run

Myeongdong Cathedral hosts memorial Mass for Pope Francis

DeepSeek ordered to revise personal data policies, delete mishandled user information

Forecast calls for first rain-free weekend, but gusts pose wildfire threat

Family of student fatally stabbed in Daejeon sues teacher, principal and city

Related Stories

The latest: Mourning and tributes for Pope Francis shared around the world

Pope Francis returns to Vatican after 5-week hospital stay for life-threatening double pneumonia

Pope Francis appears in public 2 weeks after hospital discharge

Prayers pour in as Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure

Who are the Jesuits, Pope Francis’ religious order?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)