 Preparing for Buddha’s Birthday
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 19:35
Lanterns line city - A visitor captures a photo of the vibrant lotus lanterns at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 24, 11 days ahead of Buddha’s Birthday. [YONHAP]
tags Buddha's Birthday 부처님오신날

