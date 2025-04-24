Sadistic serial cat killer in Ulsan sentenced to year and six months in jail
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 16:53
A man in his 20s who brutally killed more than 20 cats "to relieve stress" has been sentenced to a year and six months in prison.
Ulsan District Court sentenced the defendant to one year and six months in prison for violating the Animal Protection Act, the court announced on Thursday.
In June 2023, the defendant adopted a kitten in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, beat it to death with his fists and tossed the carcass from his car on his way back to Ulsan.
This incident was only one of many. Over two months, the man actively participated in online communities for abandoned cats, receiving 21 kittens through free adoption offers.
He then killed the animals in gruesome ways, including setting their legs on fire, and disposed of their remains.
The crimes came to light after individuals who had given their cats to the man contacted him to ask about the animals’ well-being. His vague responses and eventual failure to answer further inquiries led several to report him to the police.
Investigations revealed that the man had developed a hostility toward stray cats after being disturbed by their noise in the past and having to clean cat feces while working in an office. Added to this were personal stressors, including a breakup and failed real estate investments, which he cited as motives for his actions.
In delivering the sentence, the court said, “The defendant committed his crimes repeatedly and in a premeditated manner, and the methods were extremely cruel, showing little regard for the value of life.”
The court added, “Those who donated or gave away the cats also likely suffered significant emotional distress.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
