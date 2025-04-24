Stepfather sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenage stepdaughter
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 22:18
A man in his 40s who sexually assaulted and abused his teenage stepdaughter, all the while wearing an anklet for his past sex crimes, was sentenced to seven years in prison.
The Chuncheon District Court sentenced the 40-year-old man to seven years in prison for violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles Against Sexual Abuse, specifically for committing sexual abuse within a familial relationship. The court also ordered the defendant to wear an electronic monitor for 10 years.
During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors had sought a 12-year prison term, stating, “He committed a sex crime against a person under the age of 19 and poses a risk of reoffending.” They also requested a 10-year electronic monitoring order.
He was put on trial for physically harming his stepdaughter in early February, as well as for sexually abusing her in late January and again in late February.
At the time of the offense, the man was already subject to electronic monitoring. He had multiple sexual offenses on his record.
“The defendant's risk of reoffending was assessed as ‘high,’” the court said. “Despite his prior convictions for sex crimes, he committed these offenses while under electronic monitoring during a repeat offender period.”
The court added, “We took into account that the victim and her mother expressed that they did not wish for the defendant to be punished,” before handing down the sentence of seven years and ordering the 10-year attachment of an electronic monitoring device.
The man's criminal record includes a 2004 conviction by the Chuncheon District Court for aggravated rape, for which he was sentenced to a maximum of four years and a minimum of three years in prison. He was released on parole in May 2008.
In 2009, he was again sentenced to two years in prison for a hit-and-run and was released in June 2011. Just a month later, in July 2011, he committed another sexual offense involving aggravated rape.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)