 Stepfather sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenage stepdaughter
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Stepfather sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenage stepdaughter

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 22:18
An anklet worn by criminals [YONHAP]

An anklet worn by criminals [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 40s who sexually assaulted and abused his teenage stepdaughter, all the while wearing an anklet for his past sex crimes, was sentenced to seven years in prison.
 
The Chuncheon District Court sentenced the 40-year-old man to seven years in prison for violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles Against Sexual Abuse, specifically for committing sexual abuse within a familial relationship. The court also ordered the defendant to wear an electronic monitor for 10 years.
 

Related Article

 
During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors had sought a 12-year prison term, stating, “He committed a sex crime against a person under the age of 19 and poses a risk of reoffending.” They also requested a 10-year electronic monitoring order.
 
He was put on trial for physically harming his stepdaughter in early February, as well as for sexually abusing her in late January and again in late February.
 
At the time of the offense, the man was already subject to electronic monitoring. He had multiple sexual offenses on his record.
 
“The defendant's risk of reoffending was assessed as ‘high,’” the court said. “Despite his prior convictions for sex crimes, he committed these offenses while under electronic monitoring during a repeat offender period.”
 
The court added, “We took into account that the victim and her mother expressed that they did not wish for the defendant to be punished,” before handing down the sentence of seven years and ordering the 10-year attachment of an electronic monitoring device.
 
The man's criminal record includes a 2004 conviction by the Chuncheon District Court for aggravated rape, for which he was sentenced to a maximum of four years and a minimum of three years in prison. He was released on parole in May 2008.
 
In 2009, he was again sentenced to two years in prison for a hit-and-run and was released in June 2011. Just a month later, in July 2011, he committed another sexual offense involving aggravated rape.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags assault family daughter

More in Social Affairs

Stepfather sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenage stepdaughter

Cardinal You Heung-sik prepares for conclave as world says goodbye to Francis

'Everyone in class takes them': Beware of caffeine pills during midterms, experts say

“Congratulations, Dad”

1 in 3 women a victim of relationship abuse, Gender Ministry survey finds

Related Stories

Seo Se-won, comedian and broadcaster, 68, dies

'Highway Family' explores true meaning of family in unusual setting

Court suspends decision to void ex-justice minister daughter's medical school admission

Defense agency employee attempts suicide after humiliating sexual assault hearing: Report

Busan bus bite perpetrator under investigation by police
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)