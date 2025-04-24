 Waiting and waiting, but still nothing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Waiting and waiting, but still nothing

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 20:00
There's something that candidates vow to pursue when running for president, only to lose interest once elected. That’s political reform. Proposals to improve the political system, including constitutional amendments, surface every election season, yet are never carried out. This time, too, chances are fading. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Waiting and waiting, but still nothing

Thursday's fortune: Harmony and progress for most, caution and quiet for some

Too little, too late

Wednesday's fortune: Some signs find flow, others face friction

Even I don't know what I’ll do

Related Stories

Tried in vain

After 909 days.....

From bad to worse

The Terror of 'T'

So busy! So busy!
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)