Waiting and waiting, but still nothing
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 20:00
There's something that candidates vow to pursue when running for president, only to lose interest once elected. That’s political reform. Proposals to improve the political system, including constitutional amendments, surface every election season, yet are never carried out. This time, too, chances are fading. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
