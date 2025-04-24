People Power Party eyes runoff option amid leadership Uncertainty

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The People Power Party (PPP) narrowed its presidential field to four candidates — Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo — after the first round of primaries held earlier this week. The lineup reflects a clear ideological split: two candidates who opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment (Kim and Hong) and two who supported it (Ahn and Han).Initially, the spotlight was on the contest between Ahn Cheol-soo and Na Kyung-won for the final spot in the top four. Ultimately, Ahn advanced, signaling a possible shift in sentiment among both core party supporters and independents who participated in the poll.Despite the primary results, the PPP’s focus appears to be shifting toward acting President Han Duck-soo. Reports suggest that lawmakers close to Han are preparing for a possible candidacy announcement as early as next week. Han’s emergence as a potential candidate seems to stem from polling data that shows him performing relatively well in hypothetical matchups against Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.Speculation is growing that the PPP may attempt to coordinate a post-primary unification process — effectively an “extra inning” to nominate Han as a broader conservative standard-bearer. However, this strategy faces substantial hurdles.First, the legitimacy of the party’s official primary process would be called into question if it proceeds immediately to support an outsider. Such a move could be perceived as a betrayal of both party members and voters who participated in good faith. The concern is that the official candidate might be used as a stepping stone to position Han as the unified conservative nominee.While Kim and Ahn appear open to coordination, Hong and Han Dong-hoon remain resistant to the idea. Moreover, uniting the party under Han's candidacy raises questions about shared principles. The impeachment of former President Yoon is likely to remain a contentious issue. Without internal consensus on this topic, any broader alliance will be difficult to sustain.Ahn’s call for a joint public apology from all candidates for their roles in the impeachment process may be seen as a meaningful step toward reconciliation. His proposal warrants consideration as the party navigates its internal divisions.Meanwhile, Han Duck-soo’s ambiguous posture is drawing criticism. His recent visits to regions such as Gwangju and Ulsan, coupled with appearances at key national security events and a budget speech in the National Assembly, appear calculated. With a “National Endorsement Committee” already formed in support of his candidacy, Han should clarify his intentions to avoid further confusion. Doing so would serve not only party unity but also the public interest.