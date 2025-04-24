Thursday's fortune: Harmony and progress for most, caution and quiet for some
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 07:00
Many signs enjoy harmony, joy and meaningful progress today, while a few may need to avoid conflict, resist comparison and find calm in solitude. Your fortune for Thursday, April 24, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 The universe may just side with you today.
🔹 Trust your instincts — follow your heart.
🔹 Two heads are better than one.
🔹 Harmony and teamwork unlock success.
🔹 Growth comes through collaboration.
🔹 Head-to-toe attention — you’re a hot topic.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood ties run deep.
🔹 A partner may be more reliable than a child.
🔹 Even love has its thorns and warmth — live with heart.
🔹 You may be drawn to someone or something today.
🔹 Married Oxen — think about the next generation.
🔹 Balance love and career — you can have both.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 The present is better than the past.
🔹 Keep a cheerful, optimistic outlook.
🔹 A delightful, refreshing day is ahead.
🔹 Minds may connect effortlessly.
🔹 Strong synergy could boost progress.
🔹 Social ties may flourish today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Go ahead — boast a little about your family.
🔹 Don’t delay today’s duties.
🔹 Results never betray true effort.
🔹 Be bold, not timid.
🔹 Expect growth, not setbacks.
🔹 Knock, and the door will open.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Small pleasures shine brightly.
🔹 Life may feel beautifully colored today.
🔹 You may hear long-awaited news.
🔹 Fortune may stand at your side.
🔹 Do what you love — and do it well.
🔹 Expect a fun, energizing day.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid unnecessary outings.
🔹 Solitude is your best companion.
🔹 Refrain from lending or borrowing money.
🔹 Avoid head-on conflict — take the scenic route.
🔹 Fortune flips — stay adaptable.
🔹 Win the battle within.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid large gatherings.
🔹 Expect the unexpected.
🔹 Postpone purchases and skip meetings.
🔹 Perspective gaps may cause tension.
🔹 Not everyone thinks like you — be flexible.
🔹 A dull meeting may leave you uninspired.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Opt for fruits and greens over meat today.
🔹 A warm bath or soak can revitalize your body.
🔹 You may strike a balance between values and gain.
🔹 Shared ideas may spark momentum.
🔹 Your reputation may get a boost.
🔹 A good day to focus on studying.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Nothing stands out — calm waters ahead.
🔹 A quiet day in your regular routine.
🔹 Repetition may bring boredom.
🔹 Stretch often and loosen up your body.
🔹 Take a break — let your mind wander.
🔹 Echo back others’ words — it'll smooth things over.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 A tranquil but possibly dull day.
🔹 Helping one another is the human way.
🔹 Share a cup of tea and good talk.
🔹 Open your heart — take the first step.
🔹 Gather info and stay current.
🔹 Mind your share — don’t lose sight of your part.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Gains may outweigh spending today.
🔹 You might like everything you see.
🔹 All paths may lead to success.
🔹 Your efforts could yield solid results.
🔹 Get both the bird and the egg — be bold.
🔹 Your financial luck may take a turn up.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Do good quietly — no need for praise.
🔹 Don’t brag — let your actions speak.
🔹 Mornings will be more favorable than afternoons.
🔹 Put it in writing — not just words.
🔹 Grass always looks greener elsewhere.
🔹 You're unique — own it in blue today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
