 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo posts third three-hit game of season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 16:51
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, left, singles in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras during the first inning of an MLB game in San Francisco on April 23. [AP/YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, left, singles in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras during the first inning of an MLB game in San Francisco on April 23. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants now has a trio of three-hit games this season.
 
Lee batted 3-for-4 and scored a run as the Giants defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday.
 

Lee raised his team-best batting average from .315 to .333. He also leads the Giants in slugging percentage with .581, on-base plus slugging with .969 and runs scored with 21.
Lee got into the hit column with a single off starter Freddy Peralta in the bottom of the first inning. After popping out to third baseman Caleb Durbin in the third inning, Lee singled off Peralta again in the sixth inning.
 
He then came around to score on a single by Wilmer Flores.
 
Then facing reliever Craig Yoho in the seventh inning, Lee beat out an infield single after hitting a roller back toward the mound.
 
Lee moved to second on a Matt Chapman walk but was caught trying to steal third base — the first time he's been thrown out stealing in four attempts.
 
Lee previously had three-hit games on April 5 against the Seattle Mariners and on April 9 against the Cincinnati Reds.
 
Lee, who debuted last year, had one three-hit game as a rookie in 2024.
 
 
 

Yonhap
