Korea 'strongly denounces' deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir

Korea on Thursday condemned a recent terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left dozens of people dead.At least two dozen people were killed, with many others left wounded, after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists at a tourist spot in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. It marked the worst assault on civilians in a region long gripped with opposition to India's rule.Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "deep concerns" over the incident, extending condolences to the victims, their bereaved families, the Indian government and its people."The government reaffirms its firm stance that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances," the ministry said in a release issued by its spokesperson Lee Jae-woong.Yonhap