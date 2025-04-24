New Jersey forest fire prompts evacuations and closes a major highway

Bridge collapses in Beijing after fire breaks out, no casualties reported

Who are the Jesuits, Pope Francis’ religious order?

Vatican opens St. Peter's Basilica to public to pay final respects to Pope Francis

U.S. immigrants anxious as Trump administration's deportation drive ramps up

Related Stories

Korean student in U.S. faces deportation for pro-Palestinian demonstrations

1 in 5 foreigners in Korea undocumented: data

Nearly 200 Venezuelans migrants are flown home from Guantanamo Bay, with layover in Honduras

Facing pressure from Trump, Costa Rica and Honduras join Panama as stopovers for foreign deportees

299 deportees from U.S. held in Panama hotel as authorities try to return them to their countries