 Vatican may extend time for visiting Pope's body due to high number of pilgrims
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 11:52
The body of Pope Francis lies inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Vatican may extend the time frame for pilgrims to visit Pope Francis' body in St. Peter's Basilica until beyond midnight in Rome due to the large number of visitors, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
Francis, who died at age 88 on Monday, is lying in state for three days. The Vatican had originally planned to close visits at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and at 7 p.m. on Friday. 
 

 

Reuters
