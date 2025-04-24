Vatican may extend time for visiting Pope's body due to high number of pilgrims
Published: 24 Apr. 2025, 11:52
The Vatican may extend the time frame for pilgrims to visit Pope Francis' body in St. Peter's Basilica until beyond midnight in Rome due to the large number of visitors, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Francis, who died at age 88 on Monday, is lying in state for three days. The Vatican had originally planned to close visits at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)