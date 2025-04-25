 Huneed named top supplier by Reaper drone maker GA-ASI
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 19:46
Representatives from General Atomics and Huneed Technologies, including General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Vice President Charles McVicker, fifth from left, and Huneed Chairman Eugene Kim, fourth from right, pose for a commemorative photo. [HUNEED TECHNOLOGIES]

Huneed Technologies was recognized by its client General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) for being an excellent supplier based on its product and service quality and delivery promptness, the Korean aerospace and defense company said Friday.
 
GA-ASI, a prominent military contractor in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) field known for its MQ-9 Reaper drone, evaluates its suppliers annually and acknowledges its top suppliers based on their commitment to product and service quality and adherence to delivery schedules.
 

Huneed has produced circuit card assemblies and avionics components for all GA-ASI platforms, including the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and MQ-1C Gray Eagle, since the two firms partnered in 2022. The key components were previously manufactured in-house.
 
GA-ASI awarded Huneed the top supplier title in a ceremony on Friday.
 
“We are excited to recognize Huneed with this award, as their dedication and innovation are critical to achieving GA-ASI’s strategic objectives,” said Charles McVicker, GA-ASI’s vice president of supply chains. “We look forward to deepening our partnership and achieving continued success together.”
 
“This award reflects the trust we have built by supporting GA-ASI’s core missions and our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement,” said BK Kim, senior executive vice president at Huneed.
 
The Korean firm said it will expand its presence in the global aerospace and defense market by accelerating technological innovation and strengthening collaborations in next-generation UAS and avionics.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
