SK On inks battery supply deal with EV pickup startup Slate
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 13:45
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
SK On will supply batteries to Slate — an electric pickup truck startup backed by wealthy investors including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos — starting next year, the Korean battery maker said Friday.
Under the deal with Slate, SK On will supply 20 gigawatt-hours of U.S.-made batteries from early 2026 through 2031, with an option for additional orders as Slate scales up its production. The high-nickel NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) batteries will be used to power the Slate Truck, a sub-$20,000 two-seat EV scheduled to enter production next year.
The Slate is a “truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a two-seat pickup to a five-seat SUV,” according to Slate CEO Chris Barman.
SK On has multiple manufacturing facilities in the United States, primarily for EV battery production, including in Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. The plants allow SK On to sidestep some of the Donald Trump administration’s tariffs, but the firm will still have to import many of its raw materials for cathodes such as nickel, cobalt and manganese from China.
“North America is a key market for us — we are committed to delivering reliable, high-quality batteries that support our partners in making EVs more accessible while reducing emissions and advancing sustainable mobility,” said SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee through the firm’s press release.
“This partnership with Slate demonstrates how our U.S. manufacturing capabilities are enabling more effective and flexible support for innovative customers,” Lee added.
“SK On’s innovative approach and partnership has allowed us to meet our target of delivering a radically affordable vehicle,” Barman said.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)