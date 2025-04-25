SK Telecom offers 23 million customers replacement SIM cards after hacking incident
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:06 Updated: 25 Apr. 2025, 14:28
SK Telecom said Friday it will provide free SIM card replacements for all of its 23 million customers in response to a recent hacking incident.
“We sincerely apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to our customers and society,” said CEO Yoo Young-sang at a briefing held at the company’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul. “We will implement an additional measure allowing all SK Telecom users to replace their SIM cards free of charge, should they wish to do so.”
The replacement service will begin at 10 a.m. on April 28 and will include eSIMs, an embedded form of the SIM. Any customer who was subscribed to SK Telecom as of midnight on April 18 — when the company first became aware of the breach — can visit any T World store or airport roaming center nationwide to receive a new SIM card.
Customers who replaced their SIMs at their own expense between last Saturday and this Sunday will also be reimbursed for the full cost retroactively.
Users of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that rely on SK Telecom’s infrastructure will also be eligible for the free replacement. Each MVNO will announce the specific timing and procedures for the service.
SK Telecom noted that if demand exceeds capacity at the beginning of the program, customers can still visit a store to make a reservation and return later for the replacement.
The company advised travelers visiting airport locations to allow extra time, as replacements at those centers may take longer.
Once SIM cards are replaced, customer data will be more securely protected in combination with the upgraded Fraud Detection System (FDS), which blocks abnormal authentication attempts, and the existing “SIM Protection Service.”
In the wake of the cyberattack, SK Telecom elevated its FDS to the highest level to prevent illegal SIM cloning and has also strengthened real-time monitoring.
The company plans to enhance the SIM Protection Service next month so that it remains active even when customers are using roaming services.
