Trump Jr. to meet with Korean conglomerate chiefs in Seoul

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to meet with leaders of Korea's top conglomerates during his visit to Seoul next week, industry sources said Friday.Trump Jr. is expected to hold a series of one-on-one meetings on Wednesday with the heads of leading Korean conglomerates. The meetings are expected to serve primarily as listening sessions, with Trump Jr. seeking to hear directly from the local business community leaders.The visit, made at the invitation of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, is reportedly being arranged solely for the purpose of engaging with top Korean corporate leaders, with no other public engagements planned.The local business community is paying close attention to who will attend the meetings. More than 10 leaders are expected to take part, according to the sources.Industry watchers expect the heads of the country's four largest conglomerates — Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group chief Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo — to attend.Other business leaders also likely to join include Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo and Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa."For Korean companies seeking a reliable channel of communication with the United States, this presents a rare opportunity to speak directly with a figure closely tied to President Trump," an industry insider said while asking for anonymity. "It will be a chance to discuss trade relations, U.S. investment and cooperation."Yonhap