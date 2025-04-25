Gyeonggi's EG Tour for foreigners resumes with variety of cultural experiences
Published: 25 Apr. 2025, 18:04
For foreign tourists who want to explore Korea beyond Seoul, now’s your chance to hop on a bus and tour the greater capital area of Gyeonggi.
The provincial government and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization announced Friday that they will operate the “EG Tour,” a day-trip program for foreign tourists, through the end of November.
The EG Tour — short for “Easy to Enjoy Gyeonggi” — is a themed bus tour that visits key tourist destinations across the province. Launched in 2017, the program is designed exclusively for foreign visitors and offers convenient, curated routes.
This year’s edition of the EG Tour features six routes, each with a distinctive theme: Suwon and Yongin on exploring Korean traditions and Hallyu; Pocheon and Gapyeong on taking part in healing, hands-on activities; Icheon and Yeoju on exploring Korean history with hands-on activities; Paju on exploring the demilitarized zone (DMZ); Gimpo on exploring Korean food and finally, Suwon, Hwaseong and Gwangmyeong on exploring the coastal views and other hot spots.
The Suwon and Yongin course includes visits to the Korean Folk Village, Hwaseong Fortress and Nammun Market.
The Pocheo and Gapyeong course features the Garden of Morning Calm, a visit to a nearby strawberry or apple farm and Pocheon Art Valley.
The Icheon and Yeoju course stops at the royal tomb of King Sejong, the Icheon Ceramic village and Namhansanseong fortress. Tour participants will have a traditional Icheon rice meal for lunch and take part in a mug-painting activity at the ceramic village.
The Paju course includes Imjingak, Camp Greaves and the DMZ.
The Gimpo course visits Aegibong Peace Ecopark, Hyundai Premium Outlet and a hanok (traditional Korean house) village. Visitors can try making gochujang (red chili paste) and enjoy bibimbap made with their own batch.
The Suwon, Hwaseong and Gwangmyeong course includes stops at Tando Port’s coastal cable car, Starfield Suwon and Gwangmyeong Cave.
All six courses depart from Seoul — with pickup locations at Hongik Univ. Station, Namsan Yejang Parking Lot and Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station — and return to Seoul the same day.
Tour prices range from $65 to $77 per adult, depending on the route. Tickets can be purchased on major online travel platforms including Klook, KKday, Trip.com and GetYourGuide.
“The EG Tour was developed to help foreign tourists explore Gyeonggi easily with more fun,” said Jang Hyang-jung, director of Gyeonggi’s tourism industry division. “We will continue to develop content that showcases the unique charms of the province to attract more international visitors.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)