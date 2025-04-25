Contracting growth in the first quarter stokes fears of stagnation

Korea’s economy contracted in the first quarter of 2025, highlighting deepening concerns about long-term stagnation amid domestic political instability and external shocks. According to data released Thursday by the Bank of Korea, GDP shrank 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter. The figure falls short of the central bank’s earlier forecast of 0.2 percent growth and marks the first negative growth in three quarters.Underlying indicators reveal a broad-based slump. Private consumption fell 0.1 percent as political unrest, including the declaration of martial law and the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, dampened consumer sentiment. Construction investment dropped 3.2 percent and facility investment slid 2.1 percent, reflecting sluggish business activity. Exports, often a key driver of the Korean economy, declined 1.1 percent. Imports fell by an even steeper 2 percent, which mitigated the overall contraction through net exports.More troubling than the single quarter of negative growth is the broader trend of stagnation. Since a brief spike of 1.3 percent growth in the first quarter of 2024, Korea’s economy has recorded near-zero growth for four consecutive quarters: negative 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent and negative 0.2 percent. This marks the first time since the Bank of Korea began compiling GDP data in 1960 that the quarterly growth rate has remained below 0.1 percent for an entire year. The situation is considered worse than during the 1997 Asian financial crisis or the 2008 global financial crisis.Prospects for the second quarter are also dimming. The full impact of the U.S.-led tariff war and the recent widespread wildfires is expected to weigh further on economic activity. Achieving the government’s target of 1 percent annual growth now appears unlikely. Reflecting this concern, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed Korea’s 2025 growth outlook from 2 percent to 1 percent, citing the country’s vulnerability to external shocks due to its high dependence on exports.This economic fragility is compounded by structural challenges such as a declining birthrate and aging population, which continue to drag down Korea’s growth potential. According to IMF projections, Korea’s nominal GDP will fall from 12th to 15th in the global rankings by 2030, overtaken by Mexico, Australia and Spain. The figures reflect Korea’s slipping position between advanced economies and rapidly growing emerging markets.There is no silver bullet to reverse Korea’s low-growth trajectory, but urgent short- and long-term measures are needed. The upcoming Korea-U.S. “2+2” trade talks offer an opportunity to ease tariff-related shocks. At the domestic level, the National Assembly must swiftly approve the government’s proposed 12 trillion won ($83.5 billion) supplementary budget, ideally through bipartisan cooperation. If necessary, a second round of fiscal stimulus should be considered.Over the long term, Korea must reorient its industrial strategy and reform economic structures to build new growth engines. This includes easing regulations that hinder corporate activity, expanding tax incentives and fostering a more competitive business environment. Without bold efforts to improve economic fundamentals, Korea risks being trapped in a prolonged period of stagnation.역성장 쇼크다. 어제 한국은행이 발표한 1분기 국내총생산(GDP) 성장률이 -0.2%(전 분기 대비)를 기록했다. 한은이 지난 2월 내놓은 전망치(0.2%)보다 0.4%포인트 낮다. 지난해 2분기(-0.2%) 이후 3개 분기 만에 다시 기록한 마이너스 성장이다.세부 지표를 보면 그야말로 총체적 난국이다. 극심한 내수 부진이 성장률을 갉아먹었다. 비상계엄과 탄핵 등 정국 불안의 여파로 민간소비(-0.1%)가 줄고, 경기 부진 속 건설투자(-3.2%)와 설비투자(-2.1%)도 쪼그라들었다. 한국 경제의 엔진인 수출(-1.1%)도 감소했지만 수입(-2%)이 더 큰 폭으로 줄며 순수출(수출-수입)이 내수 부진에 따른 역성장 폭을 그나마 줄였다.1분기 성장률의 뒷걸음질보다 더 우려스러운 건 저성장 고착화다. 지난해 1분기에 ‘깜짝 성장’(1.3%)한 뒤 지난해 2분기부터 1년간 성장률(분기별로 -0.2%→0.1%→0.1%→-0.2%)은 사실상 제로(0)였다. 성장률이 4개 분기 연속 0.1%를 밑돈 것은 1960년 통계 작성 이후 처음이다. 아시아 외환위기나 세계 금융위기 때보다 더 상황이 안 좋다는 의미다.당장 2분기 성장률도 걱정이다. 미국발 관세전쟁과 산불 등의 영향이 본격적으로 반영되며 마이너스 성장 가능성이 커지고 있다. 올해 연간 성장률 1% 달성도 쉽지 않을 전망이다. 실제로 국제통화기금(IMF)은 올해 한국 성장률 전망치를 기존의 2%에서 1%로 대폭 낮췄다. 다른 국가보다 한국의 성장률 하향 조정 폭이 컸던 건 관세전쟁이 격화하는 상황에서 수출 의존도가 높은 한국 경제의 취약성 때문이다.이런 취약한 경제 구조 속에 저출산·고령화 등으로 인한 저성장이 이어지면 경제의 몸집도 줄어들 수밖에 없다. IMF가 발표한 회원국 GDP 전망에 따르면 2030년 한국의 GDP(2조1495억 달러)는 세계 15위로 예상된다. 지난해 12위에서 멕시코·호주·스페인에 밀려 세 계단 내려가는 것이다. 선진국과의 경쟁과 신흥국의 추격에 모두 밀리는 형국이다.저성장 위기에 직면한 한국 경제를 한 방에 살릴 묘책은 없지만 장단기 대응을 통해 문제를 차근차근 풀어나가야 한다. 우선은 ‘한·미 2+2 통상회담’을 시작으로 관세 충격을 줄일 수 있도록 최선의 노력을 다해야 한다. 국회는 정부가 넘긴 12조2000억원 규모의 추경을 초당적으로 신속하게 처리하되, 부족할 경우 2차 추경 등을 통해 재정이 제 역할을 할 수 있도록 해야 한다.장기적으로는 성장 동력 마련을 위한 산업 전략 재편과 구조조정과 함께 기업 활동과 투자를 제약하는 각종 규제를 풀고 세제 혜택 등을 늘려 기업과 국가 경쟁력 제고를 위한 방안을 모색해야 한다. 경제 체질을 과감히 개선하지 않고서는 저성장의 늪에서 빠져나올 수 없다.