People Power Party eyes runoff option amid leadership Uncertainty (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) narrowed its presidential field to four candidates — Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo — after the first round of primaries held earlier this week. The lineup reflects a clear ideological split: two candidates who opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment (Kim and Hong) and two who supported it (Ahn and Han).Initially, the spotlight was on the contest between Ahn Cheol-soo and Na Kyung-won for the final spot in the top four. Ultimately, Ahn advanced, signaling a possible shift in sentiment among both core party supporters and independents who participated in the poll.Despite the primary results, the PPP’s focus appears to be shifting toward acting President Han Duck-soo. Reports suggest that lawmakers close to Han are preparing for a possible candidacy announcement as early as next week. Han’s emergence as a potential candidate seems to stem from polling data that shows him performing relatively well in hypothetical matchups against Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.Speculation is growing that the PPP may attempt to coordinate a post-primary unification process — effectively an “extra inning” to nominate Han as a broader conservative standard-bearer. However, this strategy faces substantial hurdles.First, the legitimacy of the party’s official primary process would be called into question if it proceeds immediately to support an outsider. Such a move could be perceived as a betrayal of both party members and voters who participated in good faith. The concern is that the official candidate might be used as a stepping stone to position Han as the unified conservative nominee.While Kim and Ahn appear open to coordination, Hong and Han Dong-hoon remain resistant to the idea. Moreover, uniting the party under Han's candidacy raises questions about shared principles. The impeachment of former President Yoon is likely to remain a contentious issue. Without internal consensus on this topic, any broader alliance will be difficult to sustain.Ahn’s call for a joint public apology from all candidates for their roles in the impeachment process may be seen as a meaningful step toward reconciliation. His proposal warrants consideration as the party navigates its internal divisions.Meanwhile, Han Duck-soo’s ambiguous posture is drawing criticism. His recent visits to regions such as Gwangju and Ulsan, coupled with appearances at key national security events and a budget speech in the National Assembly, appear calculated. With a “National Endorsement Committee” already formed in support of his candidacy, Han should clarify his intentions to avoid further confusion. Doing so would serve not only party unity but also the public interest.국민의힘 대선 후보군이 그제 1차 경선을 통해 김문수·안철수·한동훈·홍준표 후보로 정리됐다. 탄핵 반대(김·홍) 2인과 탄핵 찬성(안·한) 2인이 팽팽히 맞붙은 구도다. 당초 4강의 마지막 한 자리를 두고 안철수 후보와 나경원 후보가 각축을 벌이는 형세였는데, 여론조사에 참여한 국민의힘 지지층과 무당층의 선택은 안 후보였다. 이를 두고 국민의힘 지지층에서 기류의 변화가 생긴 것 아니냐는 관측이 나온다.그런데 당혹스럽게도 정작 국민의힘 내의 관심은 당내 경선보다 한덕수 대통령 권한대행의 출마에 더 쏠리는 것 같다. 당내에선 한 대행이 다음 주에 출마 선언을 할 것이란 얘기가 퍼지고 있다고 한다. 국민의힘이 한 대행을 주시하는 것은 최근 더불어민주당 이재명 후보를 상대로 한 가상 대결 여론조사에서 보수 진영 후보 가운데 한 대행이 그나마 가장 나은 경쟁력을 보여줬기 때문일 것이다.그래서 국민의힘은 대선후보를 선출한 이후 한 대행과 ‘연장전’을 추진할 것으로 보이지만, 그게 그렇게 간단한 문제는 아니다. 우선 국회 108석의 공당이 당헌·당규에 따라 경선을 벌여 공식 대선후보를 선출해 놓고, 곧바로 당 밖의 후보와 단일화를 추진하는 건 경선에 참여한 국민과 당원을 바보로 만드는 기만행위란 비판을 면키 어렵다. 국민의힘 후보를 사석(捨石)으로 활용해 한 대행을 통합 보수 후보로 밀겠다는 의도가 엿보이기 때문이다. 선출된 국민의힘 후보가 순순히 단일화에 응할지도 미지수다.무엇보다 한 대행과 ‘반이재명 빅텐트’를 꾸린다고 해도 서로 어떤 가치를 공유할 것인지 애매하다. 가령 이번 대선의 최대 쟁점인 탄핵 문제만 해도 찬탄과 반탄 후보의 입장이 크게 엇갈린다. 국민의힘 내부도 정리가 안 되는데 한 대행과는 어떤 얘기를 나눌 수 있겠나. 국민의힘이 먼저 탄핵에 대한 입장을 정리하지 못하면 빅텐트 구성이 힘들고, 해본들 성과를 내기 어렵다. 이런 점에서 어제 안철수 후보가 다른 후보들에게 “우리 누구도 대통령 탄핵의 책임에서 완전히 자유롭지 않다”며 공동 대국민 사과를 제안했는데 일리 있는 주장으로 평가한다. 링 밖에서 군불만 지피는 한 대행의 모호한 처신도 문제다. 최근 광주·울산 등 연이은 지방행으로 대선 행보란 말을 낳았는데, 어제는 한미연합사를 방문하더니 오늘은 국회 본회의에서 추경안 시정연설을 한다. 출마를 위해 정교하게 기획한 일정이란 느낌을 준다. 이미 그를 위한 ‘국민추대위’까지 뜬 마당에 한 대행은 더 이상 애매한 언행으로 오해와 혼선을 일으키지 말고 거취를 분명히 하는 게 국익을 위해서도 바람직하다.