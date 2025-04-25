Transcending National Treasures: Baekje’s cultural legacy bookends major Nara exhibition (KOR)

At the entrance to the Nara National Museum’s special exhibition stands a wooden statue of Avalokiteshvara, a striking 2.1-meter-tall figure with a graceful, elongated form and a tranquil smile. Behind the Bodhisattva’s head radiates a halo resembling sunflower petals. The sculpture is the opening piece in Oh! KOKUHŌ: Resplendent Treasures of Devotion and Heritage, a landmark exhibition showcasing 143 objects, including 112 designated National Treasures of Japan and 16 Important Cultural Properties.A wall panel identifies the piece as “Standing Statue of Avalokiteshvara (Kudara Kannon).” In parentheses, the Korean interpretation is included, referencing “Baekje Avalokiteshvara.” The term “Kudara” is the Japanese reading of Baekje, an ancient Korean kingdom that existed from 18 B.C. to A.D. 660 , suggesting the statue’s deep cross-cultural origins. Created during the Asuka period (A.D. 592 - 710), its provenance remains debated — whether it was made in Baekje and brought to Japan, crafted locally by Baekje artisans, or shaped by their stylistic influence. The museum’s multilingual panels reflect these interpretive tensions. What is clear, however, is that the sculpture embodies the rich cultural dialogue between Baekje and early Japan.The final highlight of the exhibition offers another symbol of that historic exchange: the Seven-Branched Sword. Measuring nearly 75 centimeters, the iron blade features six protruding side branches and an inscription of more than 60 characters. It notes the year A.D. 369 and claims the sword was made by the Baekje crown prince for the king of Wa, an ancient Japanese state. While Japanese scholars interpret it as a tribute, Koreans view it as a gift. The museum’s Korean-language panel carefully frames it as “a rare and precious artifact illuminating the depth of Korea-Japan cultural exchange across 1,600 years.”The exhibition commemorates the 130th anniversary of the museum’s founding. The Nara National Museum was established in 1895, following the Meiji Restoration and a growing interest in preserving Japan’s cultural heritage. Though the institution has undergone several reorganizations, its mission of public access and preservation remains.Coinciding with the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the exhibition is part of a wider celebration of East Asian heritage. At the Museum of Oriental Ceramics in Osaka, for example, the Yi Byeong-chang Collection — donated by a Korean Japanese businessman — is featured in a survey of East Asian celadon.As exhibitions like Oh! KOKUHŌ invite reflection not only on where treasures were created but where they are preserved and shared, they also prompt a broader question: not who owns the past, but how its meanings are carried into the future. In opening and closing with Baekje’s legacy, Nara’s latest showcase quietly affirms that cultural heritage knows no borders.해바라기처럼 벌어진 광배(光背)를 뒤로하고 인자한 미소를 띤 채 날렵한 10등신을 과시하는 목조불상. 지난 주말 일본 나라(奈良)현 나라국립박물관을 찾았을 때 만난 2m10㎝ 높이의 관음보살상이다. 일본 국보 112건과 중요문화재 16건 등 143건을 모은 ‘초국보-영원의 아름다움’ 전시의 1번 주자로 관객을 맞았다. 벽 패널엔 한자로 '觀音菩薩立像(百濟觀音)', 한국어로는 ‘관음보살입상(쿠다라관음)’이라 적혀 있다. 쿠다라는 백제를 일본식으로 훈독한 것. 아스카 시대(592∼710)를 대표하는 이 걸작을 두고 백제에서 건너왔다는 설, 백제 장인이 일본에서 만들었다는 설, 영향을 받은 아스카 장인들이 만들었다는 설 등이 분분하다. 이로 인한 번역 고민이 한국어 패널에서도 읽힌다. 어찌 됐든 1300년 전 백제와 일본 간의 활발한 문화 교류가 이 불상에 녹아 있음은 분명하다.한·일 간 교류의 또 다른 결과물이 전시 말미의 칠지도(七支刀)다. 몸체를 중심으로 가지 6개가 좌우로 뻗은 형태의 74.9㎝ 길이 철제 검이다. 나라현 이소노카미 신궁(石上神宮)에서 전해져온 이 검은 앞·뒷면에 새겨진 60여 글자로 인해 더욱 주목받는다. ‘태화4년(서기 369년)’이라는 제작 연도와 ‘백제 왕세자가 왜왕을 위해 만들었다’는 내용 외에 일부 판독이 불가능해 지금도 연구가 진행 중이다. 칼을 두고 한국에선 ‘하사한 것’, 일본에선 ‘헌상한 것’이란 의견이 갈리지만 “1600년의 시대를 넘어 한일 교류의 실태를 알리는 경이롭고 소중한 유물”(박물관 패널 한국어 설명)이기에 단독 진열장에 귀하게 모셔져 있다.눈호강이라 할 진귀한 유물이 한데 모인 건 박물관 개관 130주년을 기념해서다. 1868년 메이지유신을 전후해 전통 유산에 대한 재평가가 이뤄지면서 나라현 도다이지(東大寺)에선 1875년부터 18회에 걸쳐 나라박람회가 열렸는데 이에 힘입어 1895년 제국나라박물관이 탄생했다. 몇차례 이름과 조직은 바뀌었지만 문화유산의 보호와 공개를 목적으로 하는 공공기관 역할은 변함없다.공교롭게도 이번 전시는 ‘2025 오사카·간사이 세계박람회(엑스포)’(10월 13일까지)와 기간이 맞물렸다. 엑스포 기간에 다채로운 기획전시가 잇따르는 가운데 지난해 리모델링 개관한 오사카시립동양도자미술관에선 동아시아 청자의 계보를 훑고 있다. 이 전시에는 1996년 재일 한국인 사업가 이병창 박사가 기증한 300여점의 이병창 컬렉션도 톡톡한 역할을 다하고 있다. 이번 박람회와 박물관을 두루 방문하면서 ‘어디서 만들었나’ 이상으로 ‘어디서 보존하고 있나’가 크게 다가왔다. 교류를 통해 서로를 키운 문화유산에서 네것 내것을 따지기보다 ‘어떤 가치·의미를 반영해 미래에 물려줄 것인가’가 더 중요하지 않겠나. ‘백제’로 열고 닫은 일본 초국보전에서 그런 자신감을 보았다.