Why exercise alone won’t help you lose weight (KOR)

When people notice they've gained weight, their first instinct is often to hit the gym. They take to the treadmill or stationary bike with determination, sweating through high-intensity workouts in hopes of burning off extra calories. But despite all that effort, the weight often lingers. That’s because the human body is remarkably strict about managing its daily calorie budget.A revealing 2012 study compared the energy expenditure of the Hadza, a hunter-gatherer tribe in Tanzania, with that of sedentary Westerners. At first glance, the difference between a population that hunts and forages daily and another that spends much of its time sitting at desks seems obvious. Surely the Hadza must burn far more calories, right? Surprisingly, the study showed otherwise. Male Hadza adults burned about 2,600 kilocalories a day, and the women around 1,900 — figures not unlike those of adults in cities across the United States and Europe.Animal studies support these findings. Mice given unlimited access to a running wheel appeared to burn more calories through exercise. But total daily energy expenditure remained mostly unchanged, as the mice compensated by being less active in other ways. The body, it seems, adjusts. When you burn 300 calories on a spin bike, your metabolism doesn’t treat it as “extra” effort. Instead, it reallocates energy, much like someone sticking to a strict $20 daily allowance who spends $14 on a movie ticket and tightens their belt for the rest of the day.Wild animals rarely move more than necessary. Colobus monkeys, for instance, spend nearly half their waking hours at rest. Michael L. Power, a researcher at the Smithsonian National Zoo, wrote in his book The Evolution of Obesity that humans are likely the only species that exercises purely for health reasons. In the wild, survival often favors energy conservation over exertion.None of this is to say exercise isn’t important. It plays a key role in cardiovascular health, mental well-being, and physical strength. But when it comes to shedding pounds, it cannot shoulder the responsibility alone. The more crucial factor is food intake. That doesn’t mean following extreme diets. A modest adjustment — like skipping or lightening a meal after overeating — can make a difference. Though some fret over skipping a meal, it's worth remembering that eating three square meals a day is a relatively modern habit. Larger animals, including humans, are generally better at enduring short-term hunger than smaller ones.To lose weight, you need to eat less. But to live well, you need to move. Exercise remains a uniquely human endeavor — one that reflects our will not just to survive, but to thrive. Let’s embrace that, and move like humans do.누구든 체중이 늘어나면 운동부터 해야겠다고 생각한다. 트레드밀에서 달리고 실내자전거 페달을 죽어라 밟으며 땀을 흘린다. 하지만 운동으로 어느 정도 칼로리를 소모해도 체중 감량이 쉽지 않다. 우리 몸이 하루에 소모하는 칼로리 예산을 아주 빡빡하게 관리하기 때문이다.수렵채집 활동으로 살아가는 아프리카 탄자니아 하드자족과 하루 중 대부분을 앉아 생활하는 현대인의 칼로리 소모량은 얼마나 다를까? 우리는 직관적으로 둘 사이에 큰 차이가 있을 거라고 생각한다. 그러나 2012년 연구결과는 기대와 정반대였다. 인류학자들이 하드자족과 함께 생활하며 그들의 에너지 소비량을 측정한 결과 놀랍게도 이들의 칼로리 소모는 미국과 유럽의 도시에 사는 성인들과 크게 다르지 않았다. 남성은 하루 2600㎉, 여성은 하루 1900㎉를 소모했다.동물 실험에서도 결과는 비슷하게 나타났다. 생쥐가 마음대로 휠을 돌리는 운동을 할 수 있게 해주고 에너지 대사량을 측정한 결과, 운동하고 나면 그만큼 다른 활동에 소모되는 에너지가 줄어들어 결과적으로 하루 전체 칼로리 소모량은 별 차이가 없었다. 실내자전거 모니터에 300칼로리가 소모된 거로 표시되면 오늘 평소보다 300칼로리를 더 소모했다고 생각하지만 실제로 우리 몸은 그렇게 작동하지 않는다. 마치 하루 용돈 2만원을 철저히 고수하는 사람이 영화표에 1만4000원을 쓰면 나머지 6000원으로 버티는 것과 비슷하다.야생 동물은 불필요한 운동을 하지 않는다. 콜로부스원숭이는 깨어 있는 시간의 절반을 아무것도 하지 않으면서 쉰다. 미국 스미스소니언 국립동물원 연구원 마이클 L 파워는 자신의 책 『비만의 진화』에서 건강을 위해 운동을 하면서 에너지를 소비하는 존재는 인간밖에 없다고 단언한다. 야생에서는 에너지를 비축하고 아껴야 생존에 유리하다는 것이다.건강하고 활력있는 삶을 위해 운동은 필요하다. 하지만 운동만으로 살을 뺄 수는 없다. 체중을 감량하려면 다른 무엇보다 음식 섭취량을 줄여야 한다. 반드시 무리한 다이어트를 해야 하는 것은 아니다. 전날 저녁을 많이 먹었으면 다음 날 아침을 적게 먹거나 건너뛰는 정도로도 도움이 된다. 한 끼만 건너뛰어도 큰일 난다고 생각하는 사람들이 많지만 인류 역사를 통틀어 하루 세끼를 다 먹을 수 있었던 시절은 드물다. 사람처럼 몸집이 큰 동물은 생쥐처럼 몸집이 작은 동물보다 굶어도 더 잘 버틴다. 만성질환이나 건강상 문제로 인해 하루 세끼를 반드시 챙겨 먹어야 하는 사람이 아니라면 과식을 하고 나서도 다음 끼니를 챙기는 것보다는 가볍게 먹거나 건너뛰는 게 낫다.살은 적게 먹어야 빠진다. 하지만 건강을 위해 운동하는 것이야말로 다른 동물과 다른 인간만의 특징이다. 인간답게 운동하자.